Amazon Sale 2023: Get Rs 4,000 Instant Discount on These Smartphones With HDFC Cards

Get up to Rs4,000 off HDFC credit and debit cards exclusively on Amazon Sale. Take advantage of no-cost, simple EMI transactions and save money. Here is the complete list.

Get Instant discount of Rs 4,000 on HDFC credit card at Amazon Sale

Amazon Sale: Attention smartphone buyers! This special offer is exclusively for you. Now get an instant Rs4,000 off on HDFC debit and credit cards while purchasing from Amazon. Get extra discounts on No-Cost EMI transactions that are pocket-friendly. Wait, there are more discounts for buyers with One Card as you can avail discounts up to Rs 2,000 instantly on credit card and EMI transactions. The One Card also guarantees extra discounts on EMI transactions that are up to nine months. Don’t miss this cashback opportunity, now is the time you can buy these smartphones and get extra discounts. Here are the listed best-selling smartphones you can find during the Amazon Sale.

Trending Now

Buy the all-new OnePlus Nord CE3 Lite 5G, launched in April 2023. It is the best-selling budget smartphone on Amazon featuring the latest generation processor. Buy the One Plus Nord CE3 Lite 5G and get Rs4,000 off on HDFC debit and credit cards also avail offers from One Card that gives extra discounts on EMI transactions that are up to nine months.

Display: The new One Plus Nord CE 3 Lite boasts a 6.72 Inches display, a 120 Hz refresh rate panel, and a resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels. The display also features a dark mode theme.

The new One Plus Nord CE 3 Lite boasts a 6.72 Inches display, a 120 Hz refresh rate panel, and a resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels. The display also features a dark mode theme. Operating System: Out of the box this smartphone runs on Oxygen OS based on Android 13.1

Out of the box this smartphone runs on Oxygen OS based on Android 13.1 Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 5G is one of the powerful processors that can handle multi-tasking features.

Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 5G is one of the powerful processors that can handle multi-tasking features. Camera: The 108MP main camera captures vivid photos and crystal-clear video. It also has a 2MP depth assist lens and 2MP macro lens. The front selfie camera is a 16MP The One Plus Nord camera also features AI scene enhancement, dual-view video, HDR, night portrait, panorama mode, retouch filters, and many more.

The 108MP main camera captures vivid photos and crystal-clear video. It also has a 2MP depth assist lens and 2MP macro lens. The front selfie camera is a 16MP The One Plus Nord camera also features AI scene enhancement, dual-view video, HDR, night portrait, panorama mode, retouch filters, and many more. RAM and Storage- The OnePlus Nord CE3 Lite 5G comes with 8GB RAM and a storage of 128GB and can be expandable up to 1TB, it also features a 3.5MM jack.

The OnePlus Nord CE3 Lite 5G comes with 8GB RAM and a storage of 128GB and can be expandable up to 1TB, it also features a 3.5MM jack. Battery & Charging: This smartphone has a battery capacity of 5000 mAh which can easily last more than a day and thanks to 67W SuperVOOC charging technology which can rapidly charge your phone in no time.

This smartphone has a battery capacity of 5000 mAh which can easily last more than a day and thanks to 67W SuperVOOC charging technology which can rapidly charge your phone in no time. Voice assistance- This device is enabled with one tap of voice assistance ‘Alexa’, Download the Alexa app to use Alexa it can play music, make calls, hear news, open apps, navigate, and more, all using just your voice, while on the go.

This device is enabled with one tap of voice assistance ‘Alexa’, Download the Alexa app to use Alexa it can play music, make calls, hear news, open apps, navigate, and more, all using just your voice, while on the go. The OnePlus Nord CE3 Lite 5G comes in 2 variants- Chromatic Grey and Pastel Lime

Buy this premium-looking smartphone at just Rs 19,999.

Buy the latest release by Realme Narzo 60 5G which was launched in July 2023. This smartphone offers great specifications like the latest generation processor, camera, display, and whatnot. Buy the new Realme Narzo 60 5G and get Rs4,000 off on HDFC debit and credit cards also avail get offers from One Card that gives extra discounts on EMI transactions that are up to nine months.

Display- Realme Narzo 60 5G has a Super AMOLED display and a 90 refresh rate.

Realme Narzo 60 5G has a Super AMOLED display and a 90 refresh rate. Processor- This device is powered by MediaTek Dimesnsity 6020 5G chipset which is best known for its smooth performance and multi-tasking.

This device is powered by MediaTek Dimesnsity 6020 5G chipset which is best known for its smooth performance and multi-tasking. OS- Experience the true operating system of colorOS based on Android 13.0. Realme Narzo 60 5G also offers a user-friendly interface with additional personalization features.

Experience the true operating system of colorOS based on Android 13.0. Realme Narzo 60 5G also offers a user-friendly interface with additional personalization features. Camera- Capture your favorite moments with a Primary AI setup of a 64 MP pro light camera and 32 MP front camera.

Capture your favorite moments with a Primary AI setup of a 64 MP pro light camera and 32 MP front camera. Battery and charging- It offers a 5000 mAh Battery with 33 W SuperVOOC charging.

It offers a 5000 mAh Battery with 33 W SuperVOOC charging. RAM and Storage- This smartphone offers 8GB and storage of 256GB and is expandable up to 1TB.

This smartphone offers 8GB and storage of 256GB and is expandable up to 1TB.

Buy this premium-looking smartphone at just Rs 17,999.

The OnePlus Nord3 5G was launched on July 2023. It is a premium smartphone displayed on Amazon Sale featuring a high-end processor. Buy the One Plus Nord3 5G and get an additional Rs4,000 off instantly on HDFC debit and credit cards also avail offers from One Card that gives extra discounts on EMI transactions that are up to nine months.

This smartphone features a 17.02 cms, AMOLED FHD+ display. Its true core edition is a 120Hz seamless display.

It is powered by a flagship MediaTek 9000 processor, which is super fast and gives you a lag-free experience.

It comes with an in-display fingerprint sensor for added security purposes.

The device is powered by a 5000 mAh battery and 80W SUPERVOOC Fast-charging.

The primary camera comes in 50MP Sony IMX 890 sensor and 8MP ultrawide camera. The smartphone offers a 16MP selfie camera.

OnePlus Nord3 5G comes with 12 GB RAM for a lag-free experience.

This smartphone also has Dolby Atmos dual speakers for a bold and dynamic listening experience and runs on OxygenOS based on Android 13.1.

Buy this premium-looking smartphone at just Rs 33,999.

The Samsung Galaxy M34 5G was launched on July 2023. It is a premium smartphone displayed on Amazon Sale featuring a high-end processor. Buy the Galaxy M34 5G and get an additional Rs4,000 off instantly on HDFC debit and credit cards. Also, you can avail offers from One Card that gives extra discounts on EMI transactions that are up to nine months.

This smartphone features 16.02 cms, a sAMOLED Full HD+ display. Its true core edition is a 120Hz seamless display.

It is powered by an Exynos 1280 Octa Core processor.

It comes with Knox security for added security purposes.

The device is powered by a 6000 mAh battery and supports fast-charging technology.

The primary camera comes with 50MP non-shake technology. 8MP ultrawide camera. The smartphone offers a 13MP selfie camera.

The Galaxy M34 comes with 6 GB RAM for a smooth scrolling experience.

This smartphone also has great speakers for a dynamic listening experience and guaranteed 4 generation OS updates by Samsung

Buy Samsung Galaxy M34 5G smartphone during Amazon Sale at just Rs 18,999.

The iQOO Z6 Lite 5G is a budget-friendly smartphone that is displayed on Amazon Sale featuring a flagship processor. Buy the iQOO Z6 Lite 5G and get an additional Rs4,000 off instantly on HDFC debit and credit cards. Also, avail offers from One Card that gives extra discounts on EMI transactions that are up to nine months.

This smartphone features Full HD+ display. Its true core edition is a 120Hz seamless display.

It is powered by the world’s first Snapdragon 4 Gen 1.

It runs smoothly on Fun Touch OS based on Android 12.0

The device is powered by a 5000 mAh battery and supports 18W fast-charging technology.

The primary camera comes with 50MP auto-eye focus technology.

The iQOO Z6 Lite 5G comes with 6 GB RAM and storage of 128 GB expandable up to 1TB.

This smartphone also has a pair of speakers for an immersive audio experience.

Buy Samsung Galaxy iQOO Z6 Lite 5G smartphone during Amazon Sale at just Rs 14,999.

