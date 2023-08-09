Home

Amazon Sale 2023: Get Up To 60% Off On Samsung, Sony TVs And Appliances

This Amazon Sale, upgrade your home entertainment and appliances with up to 60% off on Samsung and Sony TVs and appliances.

Unlock stunning deals on TVs and appliances during the Amazon Great Freedom Festival 2023! Elevate your home entertainment with up to 60% off on TVs from Samsung, Sony, and more.

Amazon Sale 2023: Unlock stunning deals on TVs and appliances during the ongoing Amazon Sale 2023! Elevate your home entertainment with up to 60% off on TVs from Samsung, Sony, and more, along with a wide range of appliances. Discover the perfect blend of technology and affordability as you embark on a shopping spree that promises remarkable savings and enhanced living experiences. Don’t miss out on this golden opportunity to transform your space with cutting-edge electronics and efficient appliances, all at unbeatable prices.

Upgrade your entertainment game with iFFALCON 32 inches Smart TV!

Enjoy vibrant visuals with its A+ Grade Panel and immerse yourself in Dolby Audio for an enhanced audio experience.

Connect effortlessly with 2 HDMI ports and 1 USB port, while the 178-degree wide viewing angle ensures a clear picture from anywhere in the room.

Dive into the world of Android TV, and explore a variety of in-built apps like Netflix, Prime Video, and Disney+Hotstar.

With its sleek bezel-less design, this TV brings elegance to your space.

Its 1-year warranty has you covered from the date of purchase.

It is available on Amazon for Rs 8,999.

Immerse yourself in stunning visuals on the LED panel, while the Mega Contrast and PurColor technology enhance your viewing experience.

Enjoy seamless connectivity with 2 HDMI ports and 1 USB port to connect various devices.

With 20 Watts of Dolby Digital Plus sound, you’ll feel every moment.

Transform your TV into a personal computer, share your screen, or turn it into a music system.

Navigate content effortlessly with the Content Guide and enjoy the convenience of Connect Share Movie.

Plus, enjoy peace of mind with the 1+1 year warranty offer that this device offers.

Buy now at a discounted price of Rs 11,990.

Experience entertainment like never before with Sony Bravia 80cm (32 inches)!

Immerse yourself in vivid visuals with X Reality Pro and enjoy lifelike colours with HDR and Live Colour.

With a wide viewing angle of 178 degrees, every seat is the best seat in the house.

Connect effortlessly with 3 HDMI ports and 2 USB ports, and relish the powerful 20 Watts Dolby Audio with Clear Phase technology.

Dive into a world of content with Google TV, Voice Search, and popular apps like Netflix and Amazon Prime Video. Plus, with Apple Airplay, Apple Homekit, and Alexa compatibility, your TV becomes even more versatile.

Elevate your home entertainment with the perfect blend of technology and style, and 1-year warranty that makes your purchase worry-free!

It is available at a discounted price of Rs 26,940.

Introducing the All-new Alexa Voice Remote (3rd Gen), your ultimate entertainment companion, which allows you to search and launch shows across various apps using just your voice.

The new preset buttons ensure quick access to your favourite apps, while also allowing you to control your TV and soundbar’s power and volume with a single remote.

Experience home theatre audio like never before with Dolby Atmos – immerse yourself in scenes with immersive audio.

Dive into a world of endless entertainment with tens of thousands of movies and shows from Prime Video, Netflix, Disney+ Hotstar, and more. A

And guess what, YouTube, YouTube Kids, MXPlayer, TVFPlay, and YuppTV are absolutely free!

Enjoy stunning Full HD Picture quality and Dolby Atmos Audio, and easily mirror content from your phone and laptop to the TV.

With Alexa voice search, navigate through content effortlessly – play, pause, rewind, or forward with just your voice.

It is available on Amazon at Rs 2,799.

Discover the ultimate gaming sound with the ZEB-SONIC BAR 100

Powerful 120W RMS and compact subwoofer design for premium gaming audio

Dual drivers for immersive sound: 5.25” subwoofer and Dual (2” x 3.5”) soundbar drivers

Versatile connectivity options: HDMI ARC, BT v5.0, AUX input, Dual 3.5mm jack, and Type C port

Experience 3D surround sound and virtual 5.1 audio

Enjoy RGB LED lights, media controls, and preset audio modes

Compatible with PCs, laptops, smart TVs, smartphones, and tablet

It is available at a discounted price of Rs 4,997.

