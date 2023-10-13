Home

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023: Motorola Razr 40, OnePlus Nord, Xiaomi 12 Pro And More; 5 Best Smartphones Under Rs 50,000

The Amazon Sale 2023 is a great time to buy a new smartphone, and there are many great options to choose from under Rs 50,000. Here are five of the best smartphones under Rs 50,000 that you can buy in the Amazon Sale 2023:

Amazon Sale 2023: The Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023 is here, and it’s the perfect time to buy a new smartphone. With so many great deals on offer, it can be tough to decide which phone is right for you. That’s why we’ve put together a list of the 5 best smartphones under Rs 50,000 that you can buy in the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023.

The Xiaomi 12 Pro is a flagship smartphone with a large 6.73-inch AMOLED display with a high refresh rate of 120Hz. It is powered by the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor and has 8GB of RAM. It has a triple camera setup on the back with three 50MP sensors for the main, ultrawide, and telephoto lenses, as well as a 32MP selfie camera. The phone has a 4600mAh battery with 120W fast charging support. It is priced at Rs 84,999, but is currently available for Rs 41,999 during the Amazon Great Indian Festival.

The Motorola Razr 40 is a foldable smartphone with a 6.9-inch main display and a 1.5-inch cover display. The main display has a 144Hz refresh rate and 1400nits peak brightness. The phone is powered by a Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 chipset and 8GB of RAM. It has a dual-camera setup on the back with a 64MP main sensor and a 12MP ultrawide sensor. It has a 4200mAh battery and is currently available for Rs 49,999 during the Amazon sale.

The smartphone features a 6.8-inch FHD+ dual curved AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and 360Hz touch sampling rate. The smartphone is powered by a 4nm Dimensity 9000 5G Processor coupled with 8GB LPDDR5 RAM. It is equipped with a 5160mAh battery which supports 45W fast charging. The smartphone is priced at Rs 51,999, however, you can get it for Rs 36,998 from Amazon.

The OnePlus Nord CE 3 5G is a mid-range smartphone that offers a great balance of value and performance. It has a large and smooth display, a capable camera system, and a long-lasting battery. It also runs the latest version of Android with OxygenOS 13, which is a clean and user-friendly software experience. It’s price on Amazon is Rs 26,998.

5. OnePlus 11 5G (Eternal Green, 8GB RAM, 128GB Storage)

The OnePlus 11 5G is the latest flagship smartphone from OnePlus, and it is one of the most impressive smartphones on the market. It has a large and beautiful display, a powerful processor, a versatile camera system, and a long-lasting battery. It also runs the latest version of Android with OxygenOS 13, which is a clean and user-friendly software experience.

