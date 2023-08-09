Home

Amazon Sale 2023: Top 10 Cool Gadgets You Can Buy Under Rs 999 | Full List Here

Discover awesome gadgets under Rs 999 at Amazon Sale 2023. Upgrade your tech game without breaking the bank!

Amazon Sale 2023: Discover the ultimate blend of innovation and affordability with the ongoing sale on Amazon! Unveil a curated collection of the top 10 cool gadgets, all priced under Rs 999. From cutting-edge tech companions to ingenious accessories, this sale lets you embrace modernity without breaking the bank. Elevate your lifestyle with these budget-friendly gems that seamlessly blend functionality and style. Don’t miss this chance to embrace the future at an unbeatable price point.

Elevate your space with Wipro Smart Bulbs.

Music Sync: Lights dance with music rhythm

Remote Control: Manage lights worldwide

16 Million Colors: Set ambience for any occasion

White Tuneable: Adjust from warm to cool

Dimmable: Save energy, customize brightness

Wipro Smart bulb is available at Rs 659 with a discount of 69 per cent.

Introducing Rockerz 370: Your Wireless Audio Companion!

Bluetooth v5.0: Instantly connect via the latest Bluetooth technology.

Long-lasting Battery: Enjoy up to 8 hours of non-stop audio pleasure with the powerful 300mAh battery.

Immersive Sound: Immerse yourself in High Definition sound with the 40mm Dynamic Drivers.

Comfortable Design: Padded earcups ensure a comfortable listening experience.

Ergonomic Aesthetics: Seamlessly designed for both comfort and style.

Dual Connectivity: Connect via Bluetooth or AUX for versatile listening.

Warranty Included: Enjoy peace of mind with a 1-year warranty from the purchase date.

It is available at Rs 999 with a discount of 60 per cent.

Introducing JBL Earbuds: Unveil the Sound Revolution!

JBL Signature Sound: Immerse yourself in legendary JBL sound quality.

Lightweight & Comfortable: Choose from 3 sizes of ear tips for ultimate comfort, even during extended listening sessions.

1-Year Warranty: Enjoy peace of mind with our manufacturer’s warranty.

Deep Bass: Experience extraordinary bass for a captivating audio journey.

Noise Cancelling Mic: Clear communication with the noise-cancelling microphone.

One-Button Remote: Conveniently control your audio and take calls with the one-button universal remote.

Cable Length: 1.2M for hassle-free movement.

Frequency Range: Enjoy a wide frequency range of 20Hz to 20kHz for rich audio.

Maximum SPL: Up to 5mW for powerful audio delivery.

It is available at Rs 598 with a discount of 54 per cent.

Elevate Your Gaming with ZEB-JET PRO Gaming Headphones!

Immersive Sound: 40mm Neodymium drivers for powerful bass and clear gaming audio.

Gaming-Grade Build: Durable 2-meter braided cable for rugged, long-lasting use.

Dynamic LED Lights: Multicolor LED lights on headband and earcups for a vibrant gaming atmosphere.

Plug and Play: 3.5mm AUX jack for audio and mic, plus USB connector for LED lights.

Adjustable Mic: Flexible mic with mute/unmute option on the in-line controller.

Auto-Adjust Headband: Suspension headbands for ultimate comfort without manual adjustment.

Easy Control: In-line controller for volume adjustment and mic control.

Comfortable Design: Lightweight, soft ear cushions for extended gaming sessions.

It is available at Rs 899 with a discount of 53 per cent.

Elevate Your Audio Experience with Rockerz 245 Pro Wireless Neckband!

Beast Mode for Gaming: Low latency BEAST Mode for immersive gaming and binge-watching.

Clear Voice Calls: ENx tech for crystal clear voice calls, even in noisy environments.

ASAP Charge: 10 min charge for 10 hours playtime, thanks to ASAP Charge tech.

Long Playback: Enjoy up to 20 hours of playtime at 60% volume via Type C interface.

Powerful Drivers: 10mm audio drivers deliver boAt’s signature sound across genres.

Water and Sweat Resistant: IPX4 rating ensures carefree listening even during workouts.

Dual Pairing: Connect to two devices simultaneously via Bluetooth v5.3.

Wireless Comfort: Type C interface, wireless bliss, and a hassle-free auditory experience.

It is available at Rs 999 with a discount of 67 per cent.

Experience Audio Freedom with Lightweight PTron Bassbuds B21 Earbuds!

Ergonomic Design: Leaf-like shape, lightweight build, and built-in mics for stereo calls.

Smooth Controls: Touch sensors for easy and seamless control of your music.

Dynamic Sound: 10mm dynamic driver produces dynamic treble and powerful bass.

Long Playtime: Enjoy 24 hours of non-stop music with the included charging case.

Seamless Connectivity: Bluetooth v5.2 chipset offers a seamless 10m wireless range.

Hands-Free Experience: Integrated music/call controls and instant Voice Assistant access.

Comfortable Fit: Choose from S/M/L ear tips for a secure and comfortable fit.

Sweat and Water Resistant: IPX4 nano-coating protects against sweat and water.

Warranty: 1-year manufacturer warranty against manufacturing defects.

It is available at Rs 699 with a discount of 73 per cent.

Transform Your Home Appliances with Wipro 16 Amp Smart Plug!

Smart Home Upgrade: Turn your regular appliances into smart devices effortlessly.

Versatile Compatibility: Works with ACs, geysers, microwaves, and more.

Easy Set-up: Convert your devices to smart appliances in a few simple steps.

Convenient Scheduling: Set schedules and control appliances wirelessly through the Wipro Smart App.

Energy Monitoring: Track energy consumption for each device connected to the smart plug.

Voice Commands: Seamlessly control your smart devices with Alexa and Google Assistant.

Hands-Free Control: Use voice commands to manage your devices with ease.

1-Year Warranty: Enjoy peace of mind with a 1-year warranty on the smart plug.

It is available at Rs 899 with a discount of 61 per cent.

Experience the Ultimate boAt Wave Lite Smartwatch:

Crystal Clear Display: Enjoy the 1.69-inch HD full touch screen with 500 nits of brightness for lifelike visuals.

Sharp Resolution: Witness vibrant colors and enhanced clarity on your virtual adventures.

Sleek & Lightweight: The ultra-slim design keeps you stylish and comfortable all day long.

Sports Tracking: Keep tabs on calories burned and steps taken with various sports modes like walking, running, cycling, and more.

Health Monitoring: Seamlessly integrate with Google Fit and Apple Health for comprehensive health tracking.

Sweat-Resistant: IP68 rating ensures protection against dust, sweat, and splashes.

Diverse Watch Faces: Choose from over 140 watch faces to match your style and mood.

It is available at Rs 999 with a discount of 86 per cent.

Power Up Your Devices with Ease:

Multi-Device Charging: With 6 USB ports, charge smartphones and tablets simultaneously.

Smart IC Technology: Built-in smart IC identifies each device for optimal charging speed.

Lightning-Fast Charging: Enjoy the fastest charge time for your devices, up to 8A total output.

Ultimate Protection: Over-voltage, over-current, and short-circuit protection ensures safety.

Peace of Mind: Backed by a 6-month warranty for worry-free usage.

It is available at Rs 579 with a discount of 55 per cent.

Power up your devices with Portronics Power E 10K:

Faster Charging: Speed matters, just like your fast-paced life. Experience rapid charging up to 2.4A with the Power E 10K power bank.

Dual-Input Convenience: Embrace versatility with Micro USB and Type-C dual-input charging slots. No more charging hassles.

Ample Capacity: Fuel your devices with the 10,000mAh power capacity of the Power E 10K for multiple charges on the go.

Battery Insight: Stay prepared with LED indicators that show your power bank’s battery levels. Check anytime with a tap of the Wake-up button.

Multitasking Made Easy: Charge multiple devices at once using the dual USB charging slots of the Power E 10K.

It is available at Rs 890 with a discount of 55 per cent.

