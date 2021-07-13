Apple Days on Amazon: E-commerce platform Amazon has announced Apple Days Sale starting from July 13 which will continue till July 17, 2021. Amazon is offering extra benefits to buy Apple products in the sale. Customers will be able to enjoy great discounts and offer on the purchase of iPhone 12 series and iPhone 11 series smartphones.Also Read - ICYMI: iPad Pro, New iMac, Apple TV 4K To All That Apple Introduced in Spring Event in This 5 Min Video

The iPhone 12 is being sold for Rs 70,900 in Amazon’s Apple Days. The smartphone is getting a discount of Rs 9,000. Apart from this, an additional discount of up to Rs 6,000 is being given on taking other products from HDFC Bank credit card transactions. You will be able to enjoy a total discount of Rs 15,000 on the purchase of the Apple iPhone 12. Also, you can bring the iPhone 12 and iPhone 11 home at great EMI options. Also Read - Apple Adds Two New Siri Voices to Eliminate Gender Bias, Update to Allow Users to Choose Preference

Apart from this, Apple is also offering discounts on iPad Mini, MacBook Pro, and other products. The 13.3-inch MacBook Pro launched in 2020 is available at a price tag of Rs 99,990. The original price of this MacBook is Rs 1,17,900. Customers are getting a total discount of 15% on the Amazon Apple Days Sale. All models of the iPhone 12 series and the iPhone 11 Pro series have been listed for sale in Amazon Apple Days. Apart from this, customers can buy iPads, Apple Watches, iPad accessories, and other Mac accessories like keyboards, cables, power adapters at much lower prices. Users can also avail of no-cost EMI and exchange offers. Also Read - Honest Uber Driver Returns Bag Containing MacBook & Cash to Customer Who Left it in Cab at Midnight

Amazon also mentioned that during the Apple Days sale, it will offer attractive deals on Apple’s revolutionary smartphone models. Users can buy from iPhone XS Max to iPhone 6s in this sale at a very low price. Amazon will also sell iPhone 8 Plus, iPhone 8, iPhone 7, iPhone XR, iPhone X, and other products at discounted prices.