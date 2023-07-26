Home

Amazon Sales 2023: Check Best Smart Phones From Nokia, Micromax Under Rs 5,000

Discover the latest selection of the best mobile phones under Rs 5,000 available on Amazon as of July 2023. Explore these top picks today!

Welcome to our comprehensive guide featuring the Best Mobile Phones Under 5000 available on Amazon in July 2023.

If you’re looking for budget-friendly smartphones this month, you’ve come to the right place. In this article, we have compiled a selection of affordable mobile phones that don’t compromise on quality or performance. Whether you’re a student, a budget-conscious individual, or simply seeking a reliable backup phone, our top picks cater to a diverse range of needs. Check these smartphones that are available under Rs 5,000 on Amazon.

Discover feature-packed IKALL Z1 4G! Enjoy a 13.97 cm (5.5 inch) multi-touch capacitive display with a sharp 480×960 pixel resolution. This smartphone offers 3GB RAM, 32GB storage (expandable up to 64GB), Dual SIM 4G VoLTE support, and Android 8.1 on a 1.3 GHz Quad Core processor. With this phone, you can capture moments with an 8MP rear camera and 5MP front camera. Proudly Made in India, this phone offers reliable performance and includes a 1-year mobile warranty and 6 months for accessories. Upgrade your mobile experience affordably – shop now!

Discover the perfect smartphone with an 8MP primary camera and 5MP front-facing camera for stunning photography. With Nokia 2.1 smartphone, you can enjoy a 13.97 centimeters (5.5-inch) capacitive touchscreen with 1280 x 720 pixels resolution. Powered by Android v8 Oreo and a 1.4GHz Snapdragon 425 quad-core processor, this smartphone offers 1GB RAM, 8GB internal memory (expandable up to 128GB), and dual SIM 4G capability. 4000mAH lithium-ion battery gives maximum charging for the day. Get peace of mind with a 1-year manufacturer warranty for the device and 6 months for in-box accessories.

Discover brilliance with 12.7cm (5) Bright Display smartphone, featuring 2GB RAM, 32GB ROM, and a 3020mAh Powerful battery with smart power saving mode. With this phone, you can enjoy Smart Face Unlock, Android 11 (Go Edition), and localized 15 language support. Along with this, you can enjoy one-time Screen Replacement within 100 Days.

Unlock the power of technology with this smartphone boasting 4GB RAM and 64GB ROM, expandable to a stunning 8GB RAM with Memory Fusion. Capture life’s moments with precision using the 8MP AI Rear Camera and 5MP Front Camera. Immerse yourself in a 6.6-inch HD+ IPS Display and enjoy added security with the Fingerprint Sensor and Face Unlock features.

Introducing the charming and elegant Micromax Bharat 2 – a genuine flagship phone that serves as the ultimate all-in-one super device. With this phone, you can manage tasks even without the internet and prioritize security in style. Capture life’s moments with the 5MP rear camera embraced by a mesmerizing halo ring. Enjoy surprises on the 2MP Front Camera with a 10.16 cm (4 inch) WVGA Display.

