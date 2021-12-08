New York: If you’re wondering why you can’t access Alexa, Ring, Disney Plus, Amazon Prime Video, and more online services, you aren’t the only one. Amazon has confirmed that it experiencing an issue and that some customers might be able to access region-specific consoles to try and work around the issue while things are fixed properly. The company provides cloud computing services to many governments, universities and companies. Amazon said in a post an hour after the outage began that it had identified the root cause and was “actively working towards recovery.” The issue primarily affected its services in the Eastern U.S., it said. It did not disclose any additional details about the cause.Also Read - Check This Offer From Reliance Jio With Free 1-Year Disney+ Hotstar Subscription | Details Here

Amazon later updated the dashboard to note that the company was "starting to see some signs of recovery. We do not have an ETA for full recovery at this time." The outage also affected Amazon's ability to provide status updates, it said.

Customers trying to book or change trips with Delta Air Lines were having trouble connecting to the airline. "Delta is working quickly to restore functionality to our AWS-supported phone lines," said spokesperson Morgan Durrant. The airline apologized and encouraged customers to use its website or mobile app instead.

Dallas-based Southwest Airlines said it switched to West Coast servers after some airport-based systems were affected by the outage. Customers were still reporting outages to DownDetector, a popular clearinghouse for user outage reports, more than three hours after they started. Southwest spokesman Brian Parrish said there were no major disruptions to flights.

Also according to DownDetector, people trying to use Instacart, Venmo, Kindle, Roku, and Disney+ have reported issues. The McDonald’s app was also down. But the airlines American, United, Alaska and JetBlue were unaffected. There have been reports of outages for Netflix streaming, as well as games like PUBG, League of Legends, and Valorant.

“We are experiencing API and console issues in the US-EAST-1 Region. We have identified root cause and we are actively working towards recovery. This issue is affecting the global console landing page, which is also hosted in US-EAST-1”, Amazon said.

With more and more data and services moving online amid a growing network of computer centers across the United States and the world, problems could continue due to mechanical failures.

“Customers may be able to access region-specific consoles going to https://console.aws.amazon.com/. So, to access the US-WEST-2 console, try https://us-west-2.console.aws.amazon.com/”, the company added.

People took to twitter to report about the outage soon after they were trying to connect to the portal.

It was unclear how, or whether, the outage was affecting the federal government. The U.S. Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency said in an email response to questions that it was working with Amazon “to understand any potential impacts this outage may have for federal agencies or other partners.”

(With inputs from agencies)