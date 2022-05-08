Amazon Summer Sale: Started on 4th May 2022, the Amazon Summer Sale will end today i.e 8th May 2022. The e-commerce platform is offering massive discounts on premium Apple iPhones like iPhone 13 and other flagship products during this ongoing sale. So, all you smartphone lovers out there, hurry up and read up on the prices and discounts offered by various companies during the Amazon Summer Sale 2022.Also Read - Amazon Summer Sale 2022 Begins: Check Best Deals on Smartphones Here

Samsung phones being sold on discount include Samsung M32 5G, Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra 5G and many more.

Amazon Summer Sale 2022: Best offers on mobile phones

OnePlus 9RT

Priced at Rs. 42,999 on Amazon, the latest OnePlus smartphone is available at 38,999 in Amazon Summer Sale 2022. The company is offering a coupon-based discount worth Rs. 4,000.

Interested buyers can also grab another discount worth up to Rs. 750 by paying via ICICI bank cards.

Similarly, customers can get a maximum exchange discount of Rs. 21,000.

Apple iPhone 13

Apple’s iPhone 13 128GB storage variant is available at Rs. 64,900 (MRP Rs. 79,900) during the Amazon Summer Sale 2022.

Customers can exchange an old iPhone and receive another additional discount worth up to Rs. 17,000 on the iPhone 13.

Redmi Note 11

In Amazon Summer Sale 2022, the Redmi Note 11 price starts at Rs. 12,999. Amazon is offering a coupon-based discount of Rs. 1,250.

The company is giving up to Rs. 1,000 off to customers paying with ICICI Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, and RBL Bank cards and EMI transactions.

Customers can get an exchange discount of up to Rs. 12,200 getting the new Xiaomi phone in exchange for their old model.

Samsung Galaxy M12

Launched with an initial price tag of Rs. 10,999, the Samsung Galaxy M12 is listed with a starting price of Rs. 9,999 for the base RAM and storage variant in the ongoing Amazon Summer Sale 2022.

Paying with select bank cards and EMI transactions will fetch you a 10 percent instant discount.

Further, up to Rs. 9,300 exchange discount can be availed on the purchase.

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE

The Samsung Galaxy S20 FE is selling at Rs. 34,990 during Amazon’s Summer Sale 2022.

It is listed with an additional coupon discount worth Rs. 3,000, and an extra Rs. 17,000 discount on exchange value when swapping old smartphones with the purchase.

Amazon is also offering 10 percent discount of up to Rs. 1,000 on purchases of Galaxy S20 FE via selected bank cards and EMI transactions.

OnePlus 9 Pro

The OnePlus 9 Pro 5G is selling at Rs. 47,999 (MRP Rs. 64,999) during Amazon's Summer Sale 2022. You can get an additional discount worth Rs. 1,000 for payments with select bank cards and EMI transactions. Amazon is also offering no-cost EMI payment options and a bundled exchange offer of up to Rs. 22,000.