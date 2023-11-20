Home

Amazon Today’s Deals: Find Best Deals On boAt Smart Watches With Up To 80% Off

Amazon Today’s Deals: Grab best deals on boAt smart watches on Amazon. Exclusive prices are now available on them, shop now!

Amazon Deals on boAt.

‘Amazon Deals of the Day’ is offering great discounts on various tech products including these boAt smartwatches. boAt is a premium smartwatch brand whose watches are loaded with functions and features. You can get up to flat 85 percent off on this product and other additional banking offers on credit and debit cards. These watches have a lot of special features like advanced BT calling, long battery life, DIY watch face studio and many more. Tech-savvy enthusiasts can purchase them now on Amazon.

Buy the new boAt Blaze Smart Watch with 1.75″ HD Display featuring at Amazon.

featuring at Amazon. This smart watch has 1.75 inches HD display with a square dial and Bluetooth version 5.0.

It comes with a 24×7 heart rate and SpO2 monitor and sleep monitoring features to keep a tab on your overall health.

boAt Blaze smart watch has a great battery lifer which last up to 7 days.

Get up to flat 86 per cent off on this product.

Buy the new boAt Blaze Smart Watch with 1.75″ HD Display at a discounted price of Rs 999.

Buy the new boAt Xtend Talk Smart Watch with Advanced Dedicated Bluetooth Calling Chip displayed at Amazon.

displayed at Amazon. This smart watch comes with a with a premium built-in speaker and microphone.

It has a 1.69 inches HD display for crystal clear clarity and a premium liquid silicone wristband.

boAt Xtend smart watch gives a battery back up of up to 10 days and up to 2 days battery life with BT calling.

Get up to flat 81 per cent off on this product.

Buy the new boAt Xtend Talk Smart Watch with Advanced Dedicated Bluetooth Calling Chip at a special price of Rs 1,299.

Buy the new boAt Wave Call 2 Smart Watch featuring at Amazon.

featuring at Amazon. This smart watch has 1.83-inch HD display with a square dial which offers a full capacitive touch experience.

It allows you to customize your watch faces as per your own needs through DIY watch studio, you can choose backgrounds, themes and widgets.

boAt Wave smart watch can connect the charging USB cable to an Adapter of 3.7V to 5V.

Get up to flat 80 per cent off on this product.

Buy the new boAt Wave Call 2 Smart Watch at an exclusive price of Rs 1,399.

Buy the new boAt Ultima Call Max Smart Watch with 2″ Big HD Display displayed at Amazon.

displayed at Amazon. This watch comes with the largest 2 inches full touch display ever on ultima call max.

It has a great battery life that can last up to 10 days on normal usage. Can last up to 2-3 days with BT Calling.

boAt ultimate watch has special features like multiple watch faces, quick widget games, custom ringtones, and DND mode.

Get up to 75 per cent off on this ptoduct.

Buy the new boAt Ultima Call Max Smart Watch with 2″ Big HD Display at a discounted price of Rs 1,999.

