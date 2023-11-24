Home

Technology

Amazon Today’s Deals: Get Top-Quality Gaming Headphones Under Rs 1,000

Amazon Today’s Deals: Get Top-Quality Gaming Headphones Under Rs 1,000

Amazon Today's Deals: Grab the latest deals on gaming headphones and elevate your gaming experience. Buy now on Amazon before the deal gets over.

Amazon deals on Gaming Headphones.

Amazon has launched amazing deals on premium quality gaming headphones or headsets from premium brands such as Ant Esports, Cosmic, Zebronics and many more. Deals of the day is offering huge discounts on these headsets. You can get up to a flat 65 per cent off on these products. They are loaded with wide range of features like switch mics, noise cancellation, amazing design and light in weight. Whether you are a professional gamer or just play for fun, these headsets will be a perfect deal for you. Buy these affordable gaming headphones now on Amazon.

Trending Now

Buy the new Zebronics Jet PRO Premium Wired Gaming On Ear Headphone featuring at Amazon.

featuring at Amazon. This headphone has a 40 mm Neodymium drivers which produce the best sound signature for a Gaming headphone.

It comes with LED lights on both the headband and the earcups with the Plug and play usage.

Zebronics headphones come with USB connector and 2 meter braided cable.

Get up to flat 53 per cent off on this product.

Buy the new Zebronics Jet PRO Premium Wired Gaming On Ear Headphone at a discounted price of Rs 899.

You may like to read

Buy Now

Buy the new Ant Esports H530 Multi-Platform Pro RGB Gaming Headset for PC displayed at Amazon.

displayed at Amazon. This headset features 40mm directional speaker which provides excellent ambient noise isolation.

It has 3.5mm audio jack which is compatible with PC, PS4 controller, Xbox One controller, Android Mobiles and many more.

Ant Esports headphones comes with 100 per cent memory foam ear pads.

Get up to flat 67 per cent off on this product.

Buy the new Ant Esports H530 Multi-Platform Pro RGB Gaming Headset for PC at a special price of Rs 989.

Buy Now

Buy the new Cosmic Byte GS430 Gaming wired over ear Headphone featuring at Amazon.

featuring at Amazon. This headphone provides high precision magnetic neodymium driver which offers a 360-degree soundscape.

It has 120 degree flexible design and easy to adjust mic position for better game chatting and other application scenarios.

Cosmic headset’s 3. 5mm jack is compatible with PS4 Xbox One, Xbox One S/X, PC, Laptop, Mac, iPad, Tablets and Mobile phone.

Get up to flat 41 per cent off on this product.

Buy the new Cosmic Byte GS430 Gaming wired over ear Headphone at an exclusive price of Rs 881.

Buy Now

Buy the new Redgear Cosmo 7,1 Usb Gaming Wired Over Ear Headphones With Mic displayed at Amazon.

displayed at Amazon. This headphone comes with hardware-driven virtual 7.1 surround sound for precisely located audio.

It has high quality built-in noise cancelling microphone for a quick and stable communication.

Redgear headset has an amazing RGB LED light effect on ear-ups and tip of the microphone.

Get up to flat 68 per cent off on this product.

Buy the new Redgear Cosmo 7,1 Usb Gaming Wired Over Ear Headphones With Mic at a discounted price of Rs 949.

Buy Now

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Technology News on India.com.