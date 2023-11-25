Home

Technology

Amazon Today’s Deals: Get WeCool Mobile Accessories Under Rs 1,000; Check Offers Here

Amazon Today’s Deals: Get WeCool Mobile Accessories Under Rs 1,000; Check Offers Here

Amazon Today's Deals: Get your hand on these affordable mobile accessories from WeCool only on Amazon. You can get a whooping 80 per cent off on these products.

Amazon Deals on WeCool Mobile Accessories.

Amazon is offering mind-blowing deals and discounts on mobile accessories from WeCool under ‘Deals of the Day’. Get mobile holders for cars and bikes, selfie sticks, car chargers, and many more at affordable prices on Amazon. You can get up to a flat 80 percent off on these products and also other additional banking offers and discounts on credit and debit cards. These accessories are durable and very functional with lots of features such as being compatible with lots of devices, lightweight, and portable. Add them to your cart now!

Trending Now

Buy the new WeCool C1 Car Mobile Holder with One Click Technology featuring at Amazon.

featuring at Amazon. This holder comes with a 360 degree rational body so that you can watch from your preferred angle.

It does not hamper your driving or GPS navigation and can easily accommodate smartphones with screen sizes of 4 to 6 inches.

WeCool mobile holder is anti scratch and shake proof mobile stand for Car Dashboard.

Get up to flat 75 per cent off on this product.

Buy the new WeCool C1 Car Mobile Holder with One Click Technology at a discounted price of Rs 499.

You may like to read

Buy Now

Buy the new WeCool Selfie Stick with Tripod Stand, Bluetooth Extendable Tripod for Mobile Phone displayed at Amazon.

displayed at Amazon. This tripod stand is crafted from exquisite aluminum which offers unparalleled stability and durability.

It can easily accommodate smartphones with screen sizes of 4 to 6 inches and very lightweight and portable.

WeCool selfie stick can adjust multiple shooting angles which can meet all the needs of vertical, horizontal and overhead shooting.

Get Up to flat 66 per cent off on this product.

Buy the new WeCool Selfie Stick with Tripod Stand, Bluetooth Extendable Tripod for Mobile Phone at a special price of Rs 549.

Buy Now

Buy the new WeCool Smart 36W Car Charger Fast Charging with Dual USB Ports featuring at Amazon.

featuring at Amazon. This smart car charger comes with with Ultra Strong and durable Build Quality for quick and reliable charging experience.

It features 2 USB ports, one with Qualcomm Certified 3.0 Quick Charge that charges QC 3.0.

WeCool car charger has Built-in Protection for your devie against excessive Current, Overheating and OverCharging.

Get up to flat 80 per cent off on this product.

Buy the new WeCool Smart 36W Car Charger Fast Charging with Dual USB Ports at Amazon.

Buy Now

Buy the new WeCool B1 Silicone Mobile Holder for Bikes displayed at Amazon.

displayed at Amazon. This innovative phone holder are very useful, just one click you can lock or Unlock the phone.

It has soft padded anti slip silicon gripper ensures your Phone is fixed without scratches.

WeCool mobile holders for bike can hold the smartphones with screen size from 3.5 Inches to 6.5 Inches and fir all phones.

Get up to flat 65 per cent off on this product.

Buy the new WeCool B1 Silicone Mobile Holder for Bikes at a discounted price of Rs 699.

Buy Now

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Technology News on India.com.