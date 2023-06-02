Home

Puneet Chandok, Amazon Web Services India Head, Quits

Vaishali Kasture, currently head of the enterprise for mid-market and global businesses at AWS India and South Asia, will be taking up Chandok's role.

Puneet Chandok, India and South Asia head of Amazon Web Services (AWS) has resigned from his role with effect from August 31. Confirming the development, in a statement, Amazon said Vaishali Kasture, currently head of the enterprise for mid-market and global businesses at AWS India and South Asia, will be taking up Chandok’s role, reported Reuters. Kasture has over 25 years of experience working in banking and financial services across verticals like Sales, Operations Excellence, digitization, automation, & Cloud Sales. Her current role at the company is focused on helping B2B business scale up.

Chandok joined AWS in June 2019, overseeing the company’s business in India and South Asia region. Before his three-year stint at Amazon, the top executive had worked in leadership roles in brands like McKinsey and IBM Global Services.

Amazon’s business in India has also been undergoing churning with layoffs and restructuring, leading to the shutting down of multiple verticles.

Puneet Chandok’s exit from Amazon Web Services comes just two weeks after the company announced plans to invest $12.87 billion (roughly Rs 1.5 lakh crores) in India by 2030. The company’s move to double down its investment in India was intended to tap into the growing business in the country’s market.

The planned investments in data centre infrastructure in India are expected to create over 1.3 lakh full-time equivalent jobs in Indian businesses each year, the company had said.

AWS presently has divided its data centre infrastructure into two regions— the AWS Asia Pacific (Mumbai) Region, launched in 2016, and the AWS Asia Pacific (Hyderabad) Region, unveiled in November last year.

The company invested over $3.7 billion (roughly over Rs 30,900 crore) in the ) AWS Asia Pacific (Mumbai) Region between 2016 and 2022.

AWS is among the leaders of the cloud market in India and has an impressive clientele that includes the likes of Axis Bank, Niti Aayog, HDFC Bank and Acko.

