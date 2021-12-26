Amazon sale phone deals: Amazon announced year-end sale called Smartphone and TV upgrade sale. The sale, which has gone live now, includes sweet deals on mobile phones including Redmi, Samsung Galaxy and the OnePlus series. The Amazon year-end sale, which went live on December 25, will end on December 31. Amazon has announced some best deals for Redmi 9A, Redmi Note 10S, Xiaomi 11 Lite NE 5G, Samsung Galaxy M Series, Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G, Realme Narzo 50A, OnePlus Nord CE and others.Also Read - RBI’s New Rules on Credit-Debit Card Transactions To be Effective From Jan 1: 10 Things To Know

During the Amazon sale, many phone deals are being offered with bank discounts. Many smartphone deals on Amazon have been offered for prime members which include six-month free screen replacement and additional months no cost EMI on HDFC Bank Debit and Credit Cards.

Check out these five deals on phones which you shouldn't miss during the Amazon sale: