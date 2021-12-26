Amazon sale phone deals: Amazon announced year-end sale called Smartphone and TV upgrade sale. The sale, which has gone live now, includes sweet deals on mobile phones including Redmi, Samsung Galaxy and the OnePlus series. The Amazon year-end sale, which went live on December 25, will end on December 31. Amazon has announced some best deals for Redmi 9A, Redmi Note 10S, Xiaomi 11 Lite NE 5G, Samsung Galaxy M Series, Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G, Realme Narzo 50A, OnePlus Nord CE and others.Also Read - RBI’s New Rules on Credit-Debit Card Transactions To be Effective From Jan 1: 10 Things To Know
During the Amazon sale, many phone deals are being offered with bank discounts. Many smartphone deals on Amazon have been offered for prime members which include six-month free screen replacement and additional months no cost EMI on HDFC Bank Debit and Credit Cards. Also Read - Competition Commission Suspends Approval For Amazon-Future Coupons Deal; Imposes Rs 202 Crore Penalty
Check out these five deals on phones which you shouldn’t miss during the Amazon sale: Also Read - iPhone XR Priced at Just Rs 18,599! Here's How You Can Get One From Amazon
- Xiaomi 11 Lite NE 5G is being sold at Rs 24,500 during the Amazon year-end sale. Buyers can get an instant bank discount of Rs 2,500 with ICICI Bank Credit and Debit cards. For the ones who is looking to exchange their old phone and buy Xiaomi 11 Lite NE 5G, they can get it at Rs 19, 950.
- The Redmi Note 10S is available for customers at Rs 14,999 during the Amazon sale. The buyers can get a flat discount of Rs 1000 on ICICI Bank Credit Cards. For more additional discount, buyers can get an exchange bonus upto Rs 13,950.
- OnePlus Nord CE 5G is available at Rs 24,999 during the Amazon sale. Buyers get additional discount of Rs 1500 for transactions using ICICI Bank Credit Cards. You can further sweeten the deal if you trade in your old phone and get upto Rs 16,950
- OnePlus Nord 2 5G (8GB) is available for customers at Rs 29,999 during the Amazon sale. The customers can get upto Rs 2000 instant discount on ICICI Bank Credit Cards. The buyers can get additional discount upto Rs 16,950 in exchange of their old phone.
- Samsung Galaxy M52 5G (Blazing Black, 6GB RAM, 128GB) is being sold at Rs 29,000 during the Amazon sale. The deal is also offering an additional discount of Rs 2,500. If you return any of the items purchased with a discount coupon, you will receive the amount paid by you as refund as per the Amazon’s Returns policy. The EMI for this phone during the Amazon sale starts at Rs 1,412. You can further sweeten the deal and get flat Rs 3000 instant discount on transaction during ICICI Bank Credit Cards (excluding Amazon Pay ICICI Credit Card).