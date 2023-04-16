Home

Amazon’s Alexa Down for Thousands of Users, says Downdetector

New Delhi: Alexa, Amazon.com-owned voice assistant, was down for many users on Sunday. Alexa users took to social media to flag the issue. They also reported issues accessing Amazon’s mobile app. According to Downdetector.com, an outage-tracking website, more than 9,000 users in the United States have reported issues with Alexa.

While most users appeared to be facing problems with the voice control functions, others flagged connectivity issues.

Alexa Down: Key Takeaways

Downdetector.com has reported that more than 9,000 users in the United States have reported issues with Alexa.

The number of affected users in India appear to be lower

Downdetector said that the spike in complaints starting from 6:30 pm.

Closer to home, the issues reported by disgruntled users pertain to the server connection, website and app.

“Interesting, seems Alexa is down. Its devices work, but the voice server seems to be offline. Every time you activate Alexa via voice command, it instantly goes back to standby. It’d be nice if Amazon would report outages like this to their customers just to keep us informed,” tweeted one user.

“My toddler keeps yelling at them to play wheels on the bus,” lamented another.

Several alarmed netizens also broached the possibility that Alexa had been ‘hacked’ – prompting an outpouring of clarifications and counterpoints.

