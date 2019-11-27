New Delhi: The robotic voice of Alexa will soon be developed to express happiness or excitement and disappointment or empathy based on the questions asked by its US users, announced Amazon on Wednesday.

Alexa speaks in a happy or excited tone when, for instance, the user provides the right response to a trivia question. Similarly, if your favourite football team loses the game, then Alexa expresses in a disappointed tone, stated a report.

Earlier in January 2019, Amazon incorporated a newscaster-like voice in Alexa for its United States users. Besides, the latest version of Alexa also speaks in an Australian accent, stated Amazon.