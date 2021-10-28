New Delhi: Amid a series of reports recently citing internal documents that showed “a struggle with misinformation, hate speech and celebrations of violence” on Facebook in India, the government has written to the social media giant seeking details of the algorithms and processes used by it, sources said.Also Read - Tesla Goes Past $1 Trillion Market Value For First Time Ever, Joins Elite Club Of Microsoft, Google, Apple, Amazon, Facebook

This comes following the allegations that the platform failed to check the spread of fake news and hate speech in India – Facebook's biggest market with over 40 crore users. Researchers at the social media giant had pointed out that there are groups and pages replete with inflammatory and misleading content on its platform, as per US media reports.

According to sources privy to the development, the Ministry of Electronics and IT (MeitY) has written to Facebook asking for information around the algorithms and processes used by the platform.

The government has also asked Facebook to provide details of steps taken to safeguard users, sources said.

When contacted, Facebook declined to comment.

As per data cited by the Indian government earlier this year, there are 53 crore WhatsApp users, 41 crore Facebook subscribers and 21 crore Instagram account holders.

It is pertinent to mention here that India enforced new IT intermediary rules earlier this year, aiming to bring greater accountability for big tech companies, including Twitter and Facebook.

