New Delhi: At a time when the messaging app is trapped in a privacy update row, Whatsapp on Thursday said it is soon going to launch a new feature to revive its presence among users. Several people have started deactivating their accounts and moving to other apps like Signal and Telegram after WhatsApp stated that it is updating its privacy policy from February 8.

Called 'Read Later', this feature on WhatsApp is an improvised version to the existing Archive Chats feature. 'Read Later' feature will allow users to send messages directly to the Read Later category. The users will also have an option to disable this feature in chat settings.

Moreover, Whatsapp also wants to reduce the interruption as the messages under the Read Later tab will not come up with any new notifications. This feature will be available to users in a few weeks.

Earlier in the day, one Public Interest Litigation (PIL) was filed in Delhi High Court challenging the new privacy policy of the instant messaging app. In the plea, the petitioner stated that the new privacy policy of WhatsApp authorises the company to look into the virtual activities of the users.

The petitioner further added that the new privacy policy of WhatsApp is a violation of the right to privacy of an individual. Right to privacy has been declared a fundamental right by the Supreme Court. WhatsApp is owned by Facebook.