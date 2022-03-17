New Delhi: Amid Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, video streaming platform Netflix has announced the return of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s comedy satire series Servant of the People on the platform. In the show that aired on Ukrainian television from 2015 to 2019, Zelenskyy played a teacher who unexpectedly becomes president of Ukraine after a video of him complaining about corruption goes viral.Also Read - Biden, China's Xi To Discuss Russia Ukraine War, Economic Competition Tomorrow

You asked and it’s back! Servant of the People is once again available on Netflix in The US. The 2015 satirical comedy series stars Volodymyr Zelenskyy playing a teacher who unexpectedly becomes President after a video of him complaining about corruption suddenly goes viral. pic.twitter.com/Pp9f48jutF — Netflix (@netflix) March 16, 2022

The show, written and directed by Zelenskyy, in which he also stars, is also available for Netflix users in India, as checked by India.com team.

According to a report by The Verge, the show ended production when Zelenskyy decided to run for president of Ukraine in 2019 as a member of the Servant of the People political party (he won in a landslide). Zelenskyy campaigned on promises of building a new Ukraine, telling supporters in his acceptance speech, “I will never fail you.”

The show was first aired on Netflix from 2017 to 2021, but was not widely available on any premium services since it left streaming platform in 2021.

However, after start of the war between Russia and Ukraine, Zelenskyy has become a familiar face to international audiences and his former career as a comedian and actor has piqued public interest.

He has been posting defiant videos to social media, showing Ukrainians’ resistance to the Russian invasion which began last month.

The Ukrainian President has also interacted, via video conferencing, to the governing bodies of Western countries, including the UK and Canada, imploring lawmakers to push for a no-fly zone over Ukraine.