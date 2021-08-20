Amazon Alexa and Amitabh Bachchan partnered in September last year and now a year later, Amazon Alexa has got the voice of Amitabh Bachchan. Amazon Alexa is now ready to answer your questions in Big B’s voice. The company announced that you can talk to Amitabh Bachchan through Alexa and ask him questions and answers. Amitabh Bachchan’s voice has become available on Celebrity Voice Feature on Amazon Alexa. Alexa users can now connect Amitabh Bachchan to any speaker or Echo Display and take advantage of this feature. However, this feature will only work on Android for now.Also Read - Good News: Now Amazon Alexa Can Help Locate COVID Vaccine, Testing Centres Near You | Here’s How to Use it

If you’ve ever wanted to have a one-on-one conversation with @SrBachchan, I have a HUGE announcement for you. Now talk to Amit ji every day, whenever you want on your Amazon Echo and https://t.co/coWK67zEg2 shopping app. Just ask “Alexa, introduce me to Amit ji.” #JustAskAmitji pic.twitter.com/RspKtJy39J — Amazon Alexa India (@AmazonAlexaIN) August 19, 2021

With the help of the new feature, users will now be able to access Big B's voice and listen to his poems, his father Harivansh Rai Bachchan's poems, film dialogues, and songs from his films. Amazon has launched this feature to increase the sales of Alexa in India. Amazon has named this feature Celebrity Voice Phaser. This feature of the company is new for India, but the company launched this feature in the US only in 2019. At that time, the company had paired the voice of American actor and producer Samuel L. Jackson with Alexa and placed it in front of its user.

How Much Money To be paid To Talk to Amitabh Bachchan

Alexa users will have to pay Rs 149 a year to add Amitab Bachchan’s voice to the device. Users can add Big B’s voice in the Amazon Shopping app by pressing the mic icon. Apart from this, users can also say ‘Alexa, introduce me to Amitabh Bachchan’ to add Amitab Bachchan’s voice to the device. After payment, users will be able to interact with Big B’s voice.

T 4003 – Another day .. another beginning .. another connect .. with you .. now on #Alexa .. ask and ye shall hear .. !! 🙏@AmazonAlexaIN @amazonIN pic.twitter.com/oSk488Muz6 — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) August 19, 2021

Amazon always keeps innovating for its users, so that they can get a better experience according to their convenience. This is the first time that users of India will get to hear the voice of Amitabh Bachchan Apart from this unique and entertaining content, users can inquire about music, set alarms, and get weather updates in Mr. Bachchan’s signature style. Alexa can help in other tasks as well like shopping, general information, routine, smart home control, and more.

To wake Amit Ji’s voice in Alexa, the user can give the command ‘Alexa, Enable Amit Ji Wake Word’. Under this feature, special care has been taken for Hindi-speaking users as well as English-speaking users. Through this feature, you can also talk to Amitabh Bachchan in English. If you want to change the language on the Echo device, go to the device settings in the Alexa app or say, ‘Alexa Speak in Hindi’.