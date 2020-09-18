New Delhi: Hours after digital payment app Paytm was removed from Google Play Store for allegedly violating gambling policies, the app is back on the platform. The app is now available for download and update on Play Store. Also Read - Paytm Removed: What Paytm Has to Say After Google Removes it From PlayStore?

“Update: And we’re back!” said Paytm in a tweet with a celebratory emoji.

Update: And we're back! 🥳 — Paytm (@Paytm) September 18, 2020

Earlier, responding to the ban, the company had tweeted saying Paytm Android app is temporarily unavailable on the Google Play Store and asserted that users’ money is safe.

The popular digital payment platform had assured users that it is talking to Google and the app will be back shortly.

𝗨𝗽𝗱𝗮𝘁𝗲: We continue to work with Google to restore our Android app. We assure all our users that their balances & linked accounts are 100% safe. Our services are fully functional on all existing apps and you can continue enjoying Paytm like before.https://t.co/Klb63HRr0V — Paytm (@Paytm) September 18, 2020

Explaining the cause and nature of the ban, Paytm in a blog post wrote, ”We recently launched the ‘Paytm Cricket League’ on our consumer app for users to engage in their passion of cricket and get cashback. The game allows users to get player stickers after each transaction, collect them and receive Paytm Cashback.

Today afternoon, we received communication from Google that they are suspending our app because they believe this to be a violation of their Play Store policies on gambling. The Paytm Android app has thus been unlisted from Google’s Play Store and is temporarily unavailable to users for new downloads or updates.

While it is clear that all activities on Paytm are completely lawful, we have temporarily removed the cashback component in an effort to meet the Play Store policy requirements.

We continue to work with Google to restore the app. We assure all our users that their balances and linked accounts are 100% safe. Our services are fully functional on all existing apps and you can continue enjoying Paytm like before.”