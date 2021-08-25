Android 12 Release – Google recently introduced the public beta version of its Android 12 operating system. Since then, this operating system will be available in an open beta version. In this version, the company has fixed many bugs and enabled many services. If you have an eligible device for the Android 12 beta version, then you can install this OS on your smartphone in just a few clicks.Also Read - Google I/O 2021 LIVE Streaming: When And Where To Watch Keynote; What To Expect - Know it All

XDA Developers has revealed that Google is currently preparing to add a facial control feature to the ‘Camera Switches feature’ in the Accessibility Suite app. As part of the Android 12 update, the Accessibility Suite app will support facial control gestures. Android 12 is reportedly offering this feature so that even people with disabilities can use the phone. With this latest feature, you can control the phone with facial expressions such as smiling, opening your mouth, looking right, left, or down.

Hear @DaveKSecure, VP Engineering, Android Security and Privacy talk about the latest advances in Android 12 that ensure a privacy-first experience for users and developers. Be a part of it all by tuning into #SaferWithGoogle ➡️ https://t.co/dqnwy3SyKK pic.twitter.com/0CYTs0VYAR — Google India (@GoogleIndia) August 25, 2021

List of Devices Compatible for Android 12

Samsung Z Flip3

Samsung Z Fold3

Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro

Pixel 3 to Pixel 5 (including XL and A-series phones)

Oppo Find X3 Pro

Nokia X20

OnePlus 9 / 9 Pro

Xiaomi Mi 11 / 11 Ultra

Xiaomi Mi 11i / 11X Pro

ZTE Axon 30 Ultra (only Chinese models)

TCL 20 Pro 5G

Asus Zenfone 8

Realme GT

Vivo iQOO 7 Legend

Sharp Aquos Sense 5G

Tecno Camon 17

Android 12 will make your phone faster and more responsive than ever. Apart from this, your phone battery will also be consumed very little. Google has reduced the CPU time required for core system service by up to 22% and the use of large cores by system servers by 15% in Android 12 OS.

Google’s new design language has been named Material You. It is targeted at individuality so that the design of the phone can be changed according to the choice of the user. With this new language, any app that does not even belong to Google will be able to sync in the new design. Users will get to see a change in the theme. Users will also be able to select apart from light and dark themes. A new lock screen, new widgets, and new colors are coming to the platform.

How to Install Android 12 Beta Version on Google Pixel Phones

This method is for Pixel devices. Go to the beta website of Android 12. After that log in with google id. This should be the same ID as on your device. Here you will get the list of your phone. For this, you have to click on the view your eligible devices option. After that click on your device and click on enroll. An update notification will come on your smartphone. Tap on Download and Install option. Sometimes it may take up to 24 hours for this notification to arrive.

How to Install Android 12 Beta Version on Other Smartphones

The method of installing the new operating system is slightly different in all the branded phones. To see these methods, you have to go to the Android developer site and find the name of these companies. Here you will find how to install Android 12 beta 1 on phones from Oppo, Xiaomi, Realme, OnePlus, and other brands.