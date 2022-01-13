New Delhi: With every new version of Android, new key features have always been added for more user-friendly options. The Android 13 playform will soon be launched and there has been a buzz about the incorporation of adding faster shortcuts for scanning QR codes. A new report has claimed that the next-gen Android 13 platform may add the ability to launch QR code scans via the lock screen.Also Read - Telangana Weaver Makes Silk Saree That Can Fit In a Matchbox, Costs Rs 12,000 | See Pics

According to Android Police, the screenshots show that one will get an option to enable “show QR scanner” on the lock screen. This feature is visible in the quick toggle settings. While Google might be planning to add this feature now, Samsung already offers this option. Also Read - Looop Lapeta Trailer: Partners in Crime Taapsee Pannu - Tahir Raj Bhasin Get Into a Big Problem of ’50 Lakh 50 Minutes’| Watch

Currently, it is not clear whether activating the QR Code scan option will launch a brand-new app or may use the Google Lens app. Android 13 platform will allow apps to transfer media to nearby devices with a tap. Also Read - Ashes 2021-22: Usman Khawaja Will Open in Hobart, says Australia Skipper Pat Cummins

UI demos made by Google to show off a new “Media TTT” feature debuting in Android 13. The feature will apparently allow devices running Android 13 to transfer media from their phone to a nearby speaker or other device simply by getting near that source, reports Android Police.

Android 13 platform will also offer major improvements in audio streaming through Bluetooth.

Google has merged the LE Audio codec (LC3) and has added it to system settings as a new option. When connecting to an audio device, the codec will take the highest priority, meaning that supported devices will try to establish a LE Audio connection before any other, reports Android Police.