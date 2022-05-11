New Delhi: Google I/O is scheduled to take place today (May 11) and though the event is normally labelled as a developer’s conference, this year, tech enthusiasts expect Google to make a number of announcements regarding their devices as well. Every year, Google announces a new version of Android with exciting features and much-needed refinements. For this year, Android 13 will be coming with many new features, APIs, and behavior changes. More details about the update rollout will be announced at the event. Meanwhile, here is everything we know about the new Android 13 features.Also Read - Google I/O 2022 Starts Today: When And Where to Watch LIVE Streaming | Deets Inside

Android 13: What’s New To Expect