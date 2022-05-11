New Delhi: Google I/O is scheduled to take place today (May 11) and though the event is normally labelled as a developer’s conference, this year, tech enthusiasts expect Google to make a number of announcements regarding their devices as well. Every year, Google announces a new version of Android with exciting features and much-needed refinements. For this year, Android 13 will be coming with many new features, APIs, and behavior changes. More details about the update rollout will be announced at the event. Meanwhile, here is everything we know about the new Android 13 features.Also Read - Google I/O 2022 Starts Today: When And Where to Watch LIVE Streaming | Deets Inside
Android 13: What’s New To Expect
- The upcoming Android update will let users select a theme for icons like the rest of the user interface.
- Google will also require developers to add a monochrome icon for the app to change the icon theme.
- The new Android 13 update will also let users pick between clock styles on the lock screen.
- The Now Playing widget will also get an overhaul where the controls have been moved up a bit.
- Google is also said to include Fast Pair natively in Android 13. Therefore, it will be easier and faster to connect to your compatible Bluetooth accessories.
- Android 13 will also bring a new Photo Picker feature which will allow users to share photos and videos securely with other apps.
- The upcoming update will also allow users to set specific languages for various apps that they use. This can be different from the language used across the system.
- In addition to this, Google will also introduce a new feature in Android 13 that requires users to give permission for notifications.
- Android 13 is much like Android 12, where users were required to give certain types of permissions for various apps to access the location, camera or microphone.
- Android 13 also brings an all-new text conversion API for people who speak Chinese and Japanese and use the phonetic lettering input.