Android 14 May Soon Let You Send Texts Via Satellite Feature

Users will be able to use their devices to send and receive SMS messages once the update is released, even in regions where cellular coverage is limited or unavailable.

SMS Satellite will be added to Android, and requires appropriate hardware (Image: IANS)

San Francisco: Google’s Pixel team has hinted that Android 14 could bring a significant advancement in mobile communication technology. The team tweeted that users may soon be able to send and receive satellite SMS with Android 14. This would allow people to stay connected even when they are in areas with poor or no cellular coverage, as per Phone Arena.

Users will be able to use their devices to send and receive SMS messages once the update is released, even in regions where cellular coverage is limited or unavailable. Moreover, the tweet also mentioned that Pixel and Galaxy phones will be among the first Android models to have the hardware to support SMS via satellite.

SMS Satellite Feature

“SMS Satellite will be added to Android, and requires appropriate hardware, it’s up to the manufacturer then Pixel and Galaxy will be among the first to have it,” Pixel #TeamPixel said. The release of the final and stable version of Android 14 is just around the corner, with an estimated two to three weeks remaining before its launch. However, the full scope of satellite support in smartphones remains uncertain.

Apple’s Emergency SOS

Apple already supports the Emergency SOS via satellite feature. With iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro models, users can use Emergency SOS via satellite to text emergency services when they’re out of cellular and Wi-Fi coverage. The feature had proven its life-saving potential by assisting in the rescue of those trapped in distant regions.

The Emergency SOS via satellite feature has helped rescue two people in a serious car crash in the US. According to MacRumors, the incident occurred on the Angeles Forest Highway in the US state of California’s Angeles National Forest, with a vehicle careening over the side of a mountain and falling approximately 300 feet into a remote canyon.

An iPhone 14 in the car detected the crash and sent the information to rescuers using Emergency SOS via Satellite as there was no cellular signal.

About Android 14

Google is putting the finishing touches on Android 14 in preparation for its major release at the end of the summer in 2023. The most recent version that is currently available is Android 14 Beta 4. The stable version won’t arrive on all the newest and greatest Android phones for at least a month, so there are a ton of new features to explore and learn about in the interim, as per Android Police as of July 12, 2023.

(With IANS Inputs)

