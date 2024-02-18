Home

Android 15 OS Preview: Check Expected Features, How To Install, Compatible Devices Here

Android 14 was just released in October 2023, and the developer preview for Android 15 is out. Here are all the confirmed and expected features of the new OS, and more.

The all-new Android 15 will roll out later this year. (Image: Abhijay Singh Rawat/india.com)

New Delhi: Google has just released the developer preview build of the upcoming Android 15 OS, which is available for both developers and tech enthusiasts to install and try out. While the current stable OS version running on Android is 14, released in October 2023, users are advised that installing the developer preview might also brick your Android device and are to proceed with caution and complete data backup. Here are all the details on the Android 15 OS: features, installation guide, and more.

Android 15 Features

The new Android 15 brings tonnes of features and glimpses of more to be added as the stable version rolls out. Here are all the features both confirmed in the developer preview including the ones to be expected to be added in stable build:

Confirmed Features:

Enhanced Camera Tools: Developers gain more control over in-app camera features like brightness, flash intensity, and zoom. Support for virtual MIDI 2.0 devices enables music apps to interact with external software synths.

Expanded Health Connect Scope: Health Connect integrates new data types like workout details, sleep patterns, and heart rate for a holistic wellness view. Developers can access this data to create health-focused apps.

Improved file integrity: Apps can encrypt data with custom signatures for better protection against corruption and tampering.

Partial Screen Recording: Users can record specific app activities instead of the entire screen, offering more privacy and focused recordings.

Notification Cooldown: Repetitive notifications from chat apps or any app become progressively quieter, reducing nuisance.

Advanced Background Processing: Develops can optimise long-running background tasks for improved power efficiency and performance.

New APIs for System Information: Apps can access more granular details about device sensors, battery health, and thermal status.

Privacy Sandbox: Reduces the ability of advertisers to track user activity across different apps, protecting user privacy.

Expected (Unconfirmed) Features:

Themable App Icons: Users might be able to customise app icons to match their phone’s theme or individual preferences.

Enhanced App Permissions: More granular control over app permissions could be implemented, giving users finer control over data access.

Improved Privacy Dashboard: A centralised hub for managing privacy settings and app permissions could be introduced.

Better Multitasking: Improved split-screen multitasking and window management are possibilities.

Project Mainline Expansion: More system components could be updated through Google Play, enhancing security and features without full OS updates.



Steps to Install Android 15 OS

To install the Android 15 OS Developer Preview on your compatible device, you can follow these steps:

Download the Required Files: Visit the Android Developers website and download the Android 15 Developer Preview system image for your Pixel 6 device. Set Up ADB Tools: Prepare your computer for ADB tools by installing the necessary software. You can find detailed instructions on how to set up ADB tools on the HowToGeek website. Install the System Image: Once you have the necessary files and ADB tools set up, you can proceed to install the system image on your Pixel 6 by following the instructions provided on the Android Developers website.

Disclaimer: You are solely responsible for any damage or data loss that may occur during the installation process. It’s important to note that installing a developer preview comes with risks, and there is a possibility of bricking your device. “Bricking” a device means rendering it inoperable, and it can occur due to mistakes when overwriting firmware or low-level system software. If you’re not familiar with the process, it’s advisable to wait for the final release to avoid potential issues.

Android 15 Preview: List of Compatible Devices

Currently the Android 15 Developer Preview is compatible with only the limited devices:

Pixel 6 Pixel 6 Pro Pixel 6a Pixel 7 Pixel 7 Pro Pixel Tablet Pixel Fold

Android 15 is expected to release globally later this year.

Android 15 is expected to release globally later this year.