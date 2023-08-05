Home

Android Phones Can Now Read QR Codes from Across the Room, Thanks to Google

When users point their devices at a barcode, the scanner will intelligently detect and zoom in on the barcode.

The latest feature is currently available for developers and will soon be rolled out for the public. (Image: IANS)

New Delhi: Google is developing a new feature for Android smartphones that will automatically detect QR codes in the camera frame, zoom in on them, and read them. This feature will be available in the Google Code Scanner API, which is a solution for scanning codes without requiring camera permissions. The auto-zoom feature will be available in version 16.1.0 of the API.

Now Scan Faster With Google Scanner

When users point their devices at a barcode, the scanner will intelligently detect and zoom in on the barcode. This eliminates the need for manual zoom adjustments, making barcode scanning faster, more accurate and more accessible.

This will be achieved by delegating the task of scanning the code to Google Play services and returning only the scan results to your app.

“All image processing occurs on the device and Google doesn’t store the results or image data. The API supports the same code formats as the ML Kit Barcode Scanning API and returns the same Barcode object,” said the tech giant.

Feature To Be Rolled Out For Customers Soon

This API is ideal for apps that require seamless code scanning without the need for a custom UI or camera experience. The implementation resides entirely within Google Play services, ensuring minimal impact on the size of your app. The latest feature is currently available for developers and will soon be rolled out for the public. If developers implement the code scanner API, users won’t have to grant camera permissions.

About Google Code Scanner API

The Google Code Scanner API is a powerful tool that allows developers to scan codes without requiring camera permissions. This API is ideal for apps that require seamless code scanning without the need for a custom UI or camera experience.

The Google Code Scanner API supports a wide range of code formats, including QR codes, barcodes, and Data Matrix codes. The API also supports auto-zoom, which allows the scanner to automatically zoom in on codes that are far away from the camera.

The Google Code Scanner API is easy to use. To get started, simply create a new project in the Google Developers Console and enable the “Google Code Scanner API”. The Google Code Scanner API is a powerful and versatile tool that can be used in a wide variety of apps. If you need to scan codes in your app, the Google Code Scanner API is a great option.

(With IANS Inputs)

