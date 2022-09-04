Android Update: Apple is likely to launch its first satellite-enabled iPhone 14 on 7 September. But Android users need not worry as Google can also give satellite connectivity to users soon with the new Android update. This information has been shared by Google’s Senior Vice President Hiroshi Lockheimer by a tweet. He has written on Twitter that getting satellite connectivity on the phone will greatly enhance the experience of the users. “Wild to think about user experiences for phones that can connect to satellites. When we launched G1 in ’08 it was a stretch to get 3G + Wifi working. Now we’re designing for satellites. Cool! Excited to support our partners in enabling all of this in the next version of Android!,” read his tweet.Also Read - Apple May Bring Back THIS Feature With iPhone 14 Pro. Check Details Here

Wild to think about user experiences for phones that can connect to satellites. When we launched G1 in ’08 it was a stretch to get 3G + Wifi working. Now we’re designing for satellites. Cool! Excited to support our partners in enabling all of this in the next version of Android! — Hiroshi Lockheimer (@lockheimer) September 1, 2022

This announcement has been made at a time when Apple is very much likely to launch its first satellite-based iPhone this week. After this announcement, it seems that even Google does not want to be left behind. Because of this, the company is working on the satellite connectivity feature.

Not much information available about the feature

Even though Hiroshi Lockheimer has not given any details about this, if this software update happens, then old smartphones can also be fitted with this feature through a software update and the older Android phones will also become satellite-enabled.