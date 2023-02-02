Anyone Can Now Request For Account Suspension On Twitter | Details Here

Home

Account suspension will be reserved for severe or ongoing, repeat violations of our policies, Twitter said. (File Photo)

New Delhi: Anyone can now request for their account suspension on Twitter, the Elon Musk-owned company said on Thursday.

“Starting today, anyone can request that we review a suspended account for reinstatement under our new criteria. We appreciate your patience as we work through a high volume of these requests,” Twitter said.

Twitter said, “Going forward, we will take less severe actions, such as limiting the reach of policy-violating Tweets or asking you to remove Tweets before you can continue using your account.”

Account suspension will be reserved for severe or ongoing, repeat violations of our policies, it added.

The move is part of the announcement last week that Twitter will take “less severe actions” against user accounts that break its rules, asking them to remove controversial tweets and move on.

Severe violations include but are not limited to engaging in illegal content or activity, inciting or threatening violence or harm, privacy violations, platform manipulation or spam, and engaging in targeted harassment of users.