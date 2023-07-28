Apple ‘Accidentally’ Reveals BIGGEST Feature Upgrade About iPhone 15 Pro Series; Deets Inside

Home

New Delhi: There may be still some time for the launch of iPhone 15 but rumours have endlessly been pouring in. And as the tech world eagerly awaits the launch of Apple’s Pro series, talks have been swirling about the removal of the physical mute switch and its replacement with a programmable “Action Button” similar to the one we see in the Apple Watch Ultra. Though reports about this button have circulated for a while, its exact functions have remained a mystery. However, some insights have been gained from code snippets found in the iOS 17 beta 4 update released to developers by Apple.

According to findings reported by MacRumors, the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max could boast a remarkable nine different functions assigned to this button, making it an incredibly versatile addition to Apple’s flagship devices.

The iPhone 15 Pro series is poised to introduce a game-changing feature in the form of the programmable Action Button. From accessibility to camera functions, voice memos to translation assistance, this versatile button appears set to revolutionize the way users interact with their iPhones. These are:

Accessibility: One of the potential functions of the Action Button is to provide users with quick access to various accessibility features, such as Assistive Touch. Shortcuts: The Action Button could be integrated with the Shortcuts app, allowing users to execute any custom shortcuts they have created. Silent Mode: As expected, the Action Button might serve as a straightforward alternative to the traditional mute switch found on current iPhone models. Camera: The Action Button could provide quick access to the camera app. Flashlight: It could also function as a shortcut to instantly activate the flashlight. Focus: The Action Button may allow users to toggle Focus mode on or off effortlessly. This feature aligns with Apple’s commitment to promoting digital well-being. Magnifier: This could help launch the Magnifier app to use the iPhone’s camera as a magnifying glass. Translate: This could be an invaluable tool for travelers and those engaging with diverse linguistic communities. Voice Memos: Lastly, the Action Button could provide a convenient way to start recording voice memos instantly.

The leak from the iOS 17 beta has certainly piqued the interest of iPhone enthusiasts, and it’s likely that Apple has even more surprises in store for the Action Button. As the official fall launch event approaches, slated for September, eager fans can hardly wait to see the full scope of this feature and the innovative functionalities it will bring to the iPhone 15 Pro series.

The full extent of the Action Button’s capabilities might be unveiled during the fall iPhone 15 launch event, expected to take place in September.

