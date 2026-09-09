Apple AirPods 5 unveiled, Apple Watch 12 gets big upgrade with ‘Audio Intelligence’

Discover Apple's new Watch Series 12, Ultra 4 and AirPods 5 lineup featuring redesigned health sensors, enhanced noise reduction, and extended battery life.

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Linkedin https://www.india.com/technology/apple-airpods-5-unveiled-apple-watch-12-gets-big-upgrade-with-audio-intelligence-8520795/ Copy

Apple Watch 12

New Delhi: Apple’s latest lineup brings significant hardware and feature upgrades across its wearable technology. The new Apple Watch Series 12 and Apple Watch Ultra 4 introduce a redesigned health sensing system that optimizes electrode surface area, photodiode placement and green LED efficiency for more accurate ECG and continuous heart rate tracking without expanding the device dimensions. Alongside the watches, Apple launched two variants of the AirPods 5, introducing improved active noise cancellation, enhanced durability, advanced Apple Intelligence features, and extended battery life. Here are all the details you need to know about AirPods 5, Apple Watch 12 and Ultra 4.

Model Key Features Battery Life Price Availability Apple Watch Series 12 & Ultra 4 Boosted electrode area for clearer ECG; ring-arranged photodiodes; larger, efficient green LEDs for continuous heart rate tracking. Same chassis size as previous generations. N/A Pre-orders open today; available Sept 18. AirPods 5 Open-ear fit; 50% more noise reduction than AirPods 4; rich audio across ear shapes; hands-free Hey Siri and Live Translation; increased durability. 4+ hours (ANC enabled); 20 hours total with case. $129 Pre-orders open today; available Sept 18. AirPods 5 (Upgraded) Includes all base features plus physical stem volume controls; updated battery cell; case supports Apple Watch and Qi wireless charging. Up to 5 hours (ANC enabled). $149 Pre-orders open today; available Sept 18.

Apple iPhone 18 Pro, iPhone 18 Pro Max launched

Apple launched iPhone 18 Pro, iPhone 18 Pro Max and highlighted how the new phones are well-equipped to work with Apple Intelligence and Siri AI, including Siri AI’s more expressive voices. According to Verge, the A20 Pro has a “brand new architecture” built on 2nm technology, like the M6 chips. It has a 6-core CPU with 2 “desktop-class” super cores and 4 efficiency cores. It also has a “significantly advanced” GPU with a 7-core design that enables a “40 percent” increase in performance, according to Apple’s Sribalan Santhanam, VP of its silicon engineering group.

Also read: Attention iPhone lovers: Apple iPhone 18 Pro, iPhone 18 Pro Max announced; Check specifications, launch date and price

In addition, the iPhone 18 Pro has a “next-generation vapour chamber” with three times the surface area as the one in the 17 Pro to help cool the phone. The iPhone 18 Pro has all-day battery life comparable to the iPhone 17 Pro Max, according to Rich Dinh, VP of hardware engineering.

Video playback is 36 hours for the iPhone 18 Pro, and the 18 Pro Max gets 45 hours. Apple says just 15 minutes of wired charging provides 6 hours of video playback for the iPhone 18 Pro, a report by ANI said.

(With inputs from agencies)