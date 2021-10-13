San Francisco: After Apple Watch, the tech giant is now exploring to put health-focused tools in its AirPods for improved hearing, reading body temperature, and monitoring posture, the media reported on Wednesday.Also Read - Apple May Cut Down iPhone 13 Production By 10 Million Units; Here's Why

As per a report in The Wall Street Journal, the plans "further demonstrate Apple's ambition to add health and wellness features to devices beyond the Apple Watch". According to the report, these functions "aren't expected by next year and might never be rolled out to consumers or the timing could change."

Currently, Apple has collaborated with the University of California, LA,(UCLA) and pharmaceutical company Biogen to work on a new feature that will detect the mental health conditions of the users. As per the report, the company will use the user's biometric data to detect and notify them of their mental health condition. As per the reports of the Wall Street Journal, Apple is likely to use the sensor data which comprises the sleep duration in a day, physical activities, movement, facial expression, and the manner in which a user types on their devices.

Reports last month suggested that the iPhone maker was exploring ways to add various sensors to Watch, including monitoring blood pressure, temperature, sleep quality, blood oxygen, and blood sugar. The Apple Watch Series 7 features a new Mindfulness app, sleep respiratory rate tracking, and Tai Chi and Pilates workout types that can help improve overall wellness.

It continues to offer tools for health and wellness, including an electrical heart sensor and ECG app, and a blood oxygen sensor app. The Apple Watch Series 7 is the first Apple Watch to have an IP6X certification for resistance to dust, and maintains a WR50 water resistance rating, the company claimed.

(With Inputs From IANS)