COVID-19 has caused a great crisis in the world. Governments of different countries are working on their level to deal with this dangerous pandemic. Given the seriousness of the matter, two of the world’s largest tech companies — Apple and Google — have also joined hands. Together these two companies created a Coronavirus tracking tool that will be found in all smartphones. This tool will help the government, health sector, and common users in the prevention of the Coronavirus. Also Read - OnePlus Watch in the Works With Google Wear OS, Arriving Soon

The companies are trying to expand the Coronavirus warning option called ‘Exposure Notification Express’ to the next level with the help of new auto-generated software. After this, the public health authority doesn’t need to develop its standalone app. With the help of basic configuration, the software will fulfill their state’s needs. The companies are building more effective technologies that let people have information on their phone even if their state authorities have not to build any tracking app. Also Read - Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max Specifications Leaked; Identical to iPhone 11 Pro Max?

The companies said in a statement – Also Read - Apple Will Launch India’s First Online Store in September – Report

“As the next step in our work with public health authorities on Exposure Notifications, we are making it easier and faster for them to use the Exposure Notifications System without the need for them to build and maintain an app.”

Further added-

“Exposure Notifications Express provides another option for public health authorities to supplement their existing contact tracing operations with technology without compromising on the project’s core tenets of user privacy and security.”

Apple had earlier launched the COVID-19 screening site and mobile app to prevent the epidemic. The special feature of this app is that it is connected with CDC ie Center for Disease Control. On the other hand, when it comes to screening tools, it makes users aware of information related to the coronavirus.

Earlier Apple and Google together launched an “exposure notification” tool that ‘enable a broader Bluetooth-based contact tracing platform by building this functionality into the underlying platforms’. The big silicon valley firms released application programming interfaces (APIs), which is helping public health officials in contract tracing on the app. It will work on both Android and iOS. Apple and Google have made it clear that the app will be approved only when users work closely with public health officials Keeping their data confidential and secure. The companies said –

“All of us at Apple and Google believe there has never been a more important moment to work together to solve one of the world’s most pressing problems. Through close cooperation and collaboration with developers, governments, and public health providers, we hope to harness the power of technology to help countries around the world slow the spread of COVID-19 and accelerate the return of everyday life.”