San Francisco: Apple has announced that it is bringing the new Apple Maps experience with detailed 3D buildings and enhanced navigation to Canada. Starting in Toronto, Montreal, and Vancouver, the app now supports more accurate 3D renderings of buildings and navigation.

"We are excited for Apple Maps users to explore the beauty and culture of Montreal, Toronto, and Vancouver in an incredibly detailed new way," MacRumors quoted Apple's services chief Eddy Cue as saying.

"Built with privacy at its core, this update is the continuation of our commitment to building the best, most accurate map of the world, with a beautifully designed experience and attention to detail that only Apple can deliver."

This new Apple Maps experience was already available in some US cities, such as New York, Los Angeles, and San Francisco, as well as London. The 3D mode is accessed by tapping 3D in the side menu bar on an iPhone.

Maps now feature improved road details to help drivers navigate through cities more easily. Turn lanes, medians, bus and taxi lanes, and crosswalks are clearly displayed for navigating busy intersections. In addition, new pedestrians can now take advantage of immersive walking directions and more robust transit maps.