New Delhi: The Apple App Store has briefly taken down the digital payments app Google Pay. A search for the Google Pay (erstwhile Google Tez) app on Apple’s App Store doesn’t show it anymore. Also Read - Google Removes 3 Android Apps For Children From Play Store, Over Data Collection Violations

Google says that the app has been pulled temporarily due to an issue and an updated version will soon be available for users to download from the Apple store. Also Read - Google to Move Hangouts Users to Free Chat Service Next Year

This is not the first time the app has been taken down from an app market due to some issue. It went off the Google Play Store briefly in August due to an error, which was reportedly fixed by Google within few hours. Also Read - Gandhi Jayanti 2020: Google Launches Online Exhibition Of Postcards Inspired By Mahatma Gandhi

A Google spokesperson told News18 that the app will be unavailable briefly on the Apple App Store to fix some issue. This does not affect Android users at all and the Android app remains available to download through the Google Play Store.

“The Google Pay iOS app will be briefly unavailable on the App Store; users will be able to see the new app update reappear shortly,” the Google spokesperson said in a statement to News18. The company also said that some iOS users might be experiencing payment failures and can reach out for help in the help section within the app. “A small number of Apple iOS users might experience persistent payment failures on their transactions,” the spokesperson said

“Our teams are working to fix it at the earliest. Meanwhile, affected users can reach out to Google Pay support through the app for help. We apologise for the inconvenience to our users.”

We searched for the Google Pay app on the Apple App store on the iPhone and on web, it only suggested some of Google Pay’s competitors like PhonePe and Paytm, but not the app itself. However, it shows up in your recently downloaded app, clicking on which, an error shows saying “Cannot connect to App Store.”