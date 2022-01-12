Apple Beats Fit Pro launch update: Apple’s fitness-focused wireless earbuds Beats Fit Pro will be launched globally on January 28. According to the tech giant, the pre-orders for Beats Fit Pro will start from January 24.Also Read - Apple Watch Series 8 May Not Have Body Temperature, Blood Sugar Sensors. Details Here

Beats Fit Pro, Apple's newest Beats earbuds, will have key features including flexible wingtips to keep them in the ear, a charging case, silicone tips, Active Noise Cancellation, spatial audio with dynamic head tracking, and an H1 chip for "Hey Siri" support, reports MacRumors. Beats Fit Pro comes in four colours options — tone purple, sage gray, white, and black.

The $200 earbuds were launched in the US in November and in China in December of last year, and at the time Apple said an international release would follow sometime in early 2022. Apple on Monday began listing Beats Fit Pro on its regional online stores outside the US for the first time in advance of pre-orders, the report said.

Apple Beats Fit Pro: Key Features

Flexible wingtips to keep them in the ear

Charging case

Active Noise Cancellation

Spatial audio with dynamic head tracking

H1 chip for “Hey Siri” support

Silicone tips

(With inputs from IANS)