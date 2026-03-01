Home

Apple CEO Tim Cook announces March 2026 launch week: What new products are coming?

Apple CEO Tim Cook confirms a major March 2026 launch week featuring the iPhone 17e, affordable MacBook, and upgraded iPads, signaling Apple’s biggest early-year product refresh.

Apple CEO Tim Cook has confirmed the company will host a launch event next week on March 2, kicking off Apple’s product launch week. Apple may announce new products throughout the week including iPhones, MacBooks, iPads, and more.

Tim Cook Teases Upcoming Apple Product Launch Week

The Apple CEO took to social media and wrote, “A big week ahead. It all starts Monday morning!”, teasing what fans can expect next week.

iPhone 17e Launches with Great Specs and a Lower Price

Apple’s March 2024 product launch will kick off with the release of the iPhone 17e. Expect Apple to carry over last year’s entry-level iPhone 16 and give it an upgrade with the 17 line – possibly a new chip and features. We don’t expect the phone to eliminate the notch in favor of Apple’s Dynamic Island.

MacRumors’s Wasserman says he believes Apple will introduce a low-cost iPhone, calling it “Apple’s first truly low-cost iPhone ever.” This means Apple’s iPhone 17e will also sport a lower starting price than past models.

A budget iPhone will be perfect for students and newcomers to the iPhone ecosystem. It should also pack many of the same features we see in Apple’s flagship iPhones, like Face ID and high-quality cameras.

Apple to Launch Budget MacBook Laptop

Apple will also announce its first ever low-cost MacBook during the iPhone 17 launch event. Rumors have suggested that Apple’s MacBooks have landed under $1,000. Expectations have placed the computer price under $800, which will be Apple’s cheapest MacBook to date.

To achieve a low price point, Apple will need to use ultra-powerful components that don’t break the bank. Apple could use an A-series chip ported over for laptop use, a small chassis, and a high-quality display with vivid colors. The laptop should offer great battery life as well.

The laptop will go head-to-head with cheap Windows laptops and could become a favorite amongst students and professionals looking for great value.

iPad and iPad Air Models to Receive Updates

Apple’s iPad will also get some love next week with a new update. Both iPad models are expected to see improvements when they launch next week.

The new iPad Air will utilize Apple’s M4 chip that was introduced on the iPad Pro. The M4 chip offers significant improvements in performance and efficiency over the M3 chip.

There will also be a new entry-level iPad that’s expected to come with updated silicon.

Final words

Apple hasn’t announced how many products will launch next week, but experts believe it could be up to five products launching. We’re likely to see at least one new iPhone, MacBook, and iPad receive updates.

Wednesday will be the start of Apple’s launch week with the company’s next iPhone. We’ll have more information as the week progresses, so be sure to check back!

