New York: Apple CEO Tim Cook on Friday visited the prestigious Fifth Avenue store in New York City to greet fans queued up to buy the new iPhone 14 series and Watch Series 8. Cook, seen wearing the new rugged Apple Watch Ultra, along with Apple's senior vice president of Worldwide Marketing, Greg Jozwiak, applauded the crowd outside the store.

According to AppleInsider, Cook was spotted entering the Store and talking with the staff early in the morning. Neither Apple nor Cook announced his visit to the New York Apple store.

This is the first iPhone launch that Cook has attended in person in New York City since the COVID-19 pandemic. In 2019, the Apple CEO visited the Fifth Avenue store for the iPhone 11 launch at the reopening of that store after two years. Apple has been highlighting the very first buyers at its stores around the world.

