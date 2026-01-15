Home

Apple Creator Studio to launch in India on January 28: Check pricing, features, and what creators can expect

Apple Creator Studio will launch in India on January 28, 2026. It offers low cost tools for video editing, music making, and design, with AI features for Mac, iPad, and iPhone users.

Apple is helping creators in India with the launch of Apple Creator Studio. This is a new subscription service that makes professional creative tools easier and cheaper to use. Starting January 28, 2026, people across India can subscribe and use apps for video editing, music making, and graphic design-all in one place.

One Place for All Creators

Apple Creator Studio includes some of Apple’s most popular apps, like Final Cut Pro, Logic Pro, and Pixelmator Pro, in one subscription. These apps are used by professionals worldwide. Now, it will be much easier for people in India to use them on a Mac, iPad, or iPhone to create videos, music, and designs.

Subscribers will also get extra features in apps you might already know, like Keynote, Pages, and Numbers. These updates include special templates and tools that help you finish your work faster and make it look better.

Price in India

In India, Apple Creator Studio will cost ₹399 per month or ₹3,999 per year. You can also try it for free for one month. There are special lower prices for students and teachers:

Monthly: ₹199

Yearly: ₹1,999

If you buy a new Mac or iPad around the launch date, you might even get three months of free access to try everything out.

Smarter Apps with AI Features

The new service also includes smart AI (Artificial Intelligence) tools to help you work.

Final Cut Pro: It Uses smart tools to find clips fast. The app also makes your video match the rhythm of your music automatically..

Logic Pro: This app has new tools that help you make great music fast. Even if you cannot play an instrument, the app can suggest the best sounds to make your music sound like a pro made it.

Competing with Adobe

With this absolute new service, Apple is competing with companies like Adobe. Apple’s subscription is much cheaper than Adobe’s “Creative Cloud,” which may attract people who want professional tools without spending too much money every month.

However, if you don’t like subscriptions, Apple will still let you buy the apps one by one as a single purchase.

What this means for Indian Creators?

The launch of Apple Creator Studio shows that Apple is very focused on India’s growing community of YouTubers, musicians, and designers. Instead of buying expensive apps separately, creators can now get a full “studio” of tools for a small monthly fee.

