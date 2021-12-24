Apple iPhone, Apple Watch, Macbook, AirPods Sale: In view of the holiday season, Apple Days sale have been launched by Vijay Sales which is offering several Apple products at a much discounted rate. The Apple Days sale is live at the Vijay sales website. The sale which is live till December 31 is offering Apple products including phones, Apple Watch, AirPods, etc at a discounted price. The iPhone 13 pro max, iPhone 13 pro, iPhone 13, iPhone 12 prices in India have dropped subsequently and you can avail those offers during the Apple Days sale.Also Read - Apple Shuts Several Stores in US Due to Covid Surge, Delays Plans to Resume Office. Details Here
If you have been wanting to own an iPhone, iPad or Apple Watch or an Air Pod for long or simply get an upgrade, these deals might be a good deal for you. Also Read - iPhone Maker Foxconn’s Plant Near Chennai To Stay Shut This Week Following Protests: Report
Apple Days sale: Check offers, prices, other discount deals
Also Read - Apple iPhone 13 Available at Rs 60,455; Here Is How You Can Avail The Offer
- During the Apple Days sale, a brand new iPhone 13 Pro Max can be bought at a discounted price at Rs 1,23,400. For HDFC bank card holders, they are eligible for further additional discount.
- The iPhone 13 Pro price in India dropped to Rs 1,13,900 during the Vijay Sales Apple Days sale.
- iPhone 13 can be bought in India at a discounted price of Rs 75,900 costs for the 128GB model. The iphone 13 which mainly costs Rs 79,900 can be bought at the discounted price – Rs 75,900.
- Besides the Rs 4,000 discount on the iPhone 13, HDFC Bank cardholders will further avail Rs 6,000 off
- The Apple iPhone 13 mini can be purchased at the discounted price of Rs 66,400 during the sale till December 31.
- Apple iPhone 12 price in India dropped to Rs 61,299 during the Vijay Sales Apple Days sale. The HDFC bank card holders will also get further discount on the iphone 12.
- Apple iPhone 11 can be bought at Rs 47,400 during the Vijay Sales Apple Days sale till New Year’s Eve. Besides this, you will further get an additional Rs 4,000 off on transactions made using HDFC Bank Cards.
- Besides Apple phones, iPad price in India also saw a sudden drop during the sale. You can buy Apple iPad in India for the 9th generation from the Vijay Sales at just Rs Rs 29,900. For HDFC Bank cardholders, there will be an additional off of Rs 3000.
- iPad Air price in India: Apple iPad Air can now be bought at a discounted price of Rs 50,900. To avail iPad Air at a more discounted, use HDFC Bank card to make the transaction and get Rs 4,000 off.
- iPad Pro price in India: Apple iPad Pro can be bought at Rs 67,500 during the Vijay Sales Apple Days sale till New Year’s Eve. Besides this, you will further get an additional Rs 4,000 off on transactions made using HDFC Bank debit and credit cards.
- Apple Watch Series 7 India price: The Apple Watch Series 7, which was launched at Rs Rs 41,900, can now be bought at Rs 39,100. You will further get an additional Rs 3,000 off on Apple smartwatch for iPhone for transactions made using HDFC Bank debit and credit cards.
- AirPods India price: Look no further as the AirPods 3rd Gen can be purchased at the discounted price of Rs 17,300 during the sale. HDFC Bank card holders will get an additional discount of Rs 2,000 discount.
- Apple Watch SE price in India: The affordable version of the Apple Watch Series 6 can be purchased at Rs 25,900 during the sale. The deal also include Rs 2,000 cashback offer.
- Apple MacBook Air M1 price in India: ple MacBook Air M1 price in India dropped to Rs 83,610 during the Vijay Sales Apple Days sale. The HDFC bank card holders will also get further discount on the iphone 12. The Apple MacBook Air M1 price in India was launched for Rs 92,900 for the base 256GB model.