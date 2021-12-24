Apple iPhone, Apple Watch, Macbook, AirPods Sale: In view of the holiday season, Apple Days sale have been launched by Vijay Sales which is offering several Apple products at a much discounted rate. The Apple Days sale is live at the Vijay sales website. The sale which is live till December 31 is offering Apple products including phones, Apple Watch, AirPods, etc at a discounted price. The iPhone 13 pro max, iPhone 13 pro, iPhone 13, iPhone 12 prices in India have dropped subsequently and you can avail those offers during the Apple Days sale.Also Read - Apple Shuts Several Stores in US Due to Covid Surge, Delays Plans to Resume Office. Details Here

If you have been wanting to own an iPhone, iPad or Apple Watch or an Air Pod for long or simply get an upgrade, these deals might be a good deal for you. Also Read - iPhone Maker Foxconn’s Plant Near Chennai To Stay Shut This Week Following Protests: Report

Apple Days sale: Check offers, prices, other discount deals