Amazon.in ‘Apple Days’ sale is coming to an end tomorrow. Amazon India had announced the ‘Apple Days Sale’ on Friday which brings a host of discounts and offers on a number of Apple products, including the iPhone 12 series, iPhone 11, iPhone 7, iPads, MacBooks, and more. Also Read - Boy Spends Rs 11 Lakh For In-app Purchase Using Mom's Account, Apple Refuses to Return Claim

The sale now live and will last until December 16th, 2020. As a part of the sale, the iPhone 11 price in India will be available at Rs 51,999 and buyers can get an additional discount of Rs 1,750 using Yes Bank Credit Cards EMI transactions. Also Read - Karnataka High Court to Hear CCI Petition Against Amazon, Flipkart on January 18

During the ‘Apple Days’ sale, customers can get the iPhone 11 at Rs 51,999 with a discount of Rs 2,900. Further, customers can avail an additional discount of Rs 1,750 on Yes Bank Credit Cards EMI transactions. Also Read - Now Watch Amazon Prime Video With Friends: 'Watch Party' Feature Added For India Users

Meanwhile, iPhone 7 will be available at the lowest ever price for Rs 23,999.

Potential customers can also enjoy attractive deals on the latest Apple products by saving up to Rs 5,000 on iPad Mini and get an additional discount of Rs 3,000 on HDFC Bank Debit and Credit Cards.

Amazon is also offering a Rs 6,000 instant discount on iPhone 12 mini and the standard iPhone 12 using HDFC cards, and Rs 5,000 on iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max. Apple iPad 8th generation that is priced at Rs 29,990 can be bought for Rs 26,990 using HDFC Bank credit cards.

Similarly, the 7th generation iPad is down to Rs 27,200 and Amazon is offering an additional 3000 Instant Discount on HDFC Bank Credit Card, bringing the effective price down to Rs 24,200.