New Delhi: Tech giant Apple has stopped accepting card payments for subscriptions and app purchases using Apple ID in India, reported Gadgets 360. It means that users can no longer buy apps from the App Store, get Apple subscriptions such as iCloud+ and Apple Music, or purchase any media content from Apple using their Indian credit or debit card. So why this change? It is actually a result of the new auto-debit rules from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) that came into effect last year and are disrupting recurring online transactions.

Several Apple users complained on Twitter about the removal of the credit and debit card option from the payment methods Apple accepts in India for purchases using Apple ID. The users who already have a card added as a payment method to their account are also not able to make any fresh payments through their Apple ID as the company is showing an error saying, "This card type is no longer supported."

What Apple says about the issue?

Apple's support page listing the available payment methods in each country shows that the company currently supports only netbanking, UPI, and Apple ID balance as the three options to receive payments. The change has come into force in April, as per another support page on the Apple site.

“Regulatory requirements in India apply to the processing of recurring transactions. If you hold an Indian debit or credit card and you have a subscription, these changes impact your transactions. Some transactions might be declined by banks and card issuers,” the company said on its support page detailing the update.

How are the new RBI rules affecting Apple and its users?