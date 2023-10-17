Home

Apple Diwali Sale 2023 Begins: Check Exciting Offers on MacBook Air, iPhone 15 and iPad Here

According to the latest reports, during the Apple Diwali Sale 2023, customers can get discount cashback offer up to Rs 10,000 on various Apple products.

Apple Diwali Sale 2023

Apple Diwali Sale: American technology giant Apple has announced Diwali Sale offers. The company will offer a slew of exciting discounts on various products during the sale. Customers can expect massive discounts on iPhone 15, MacBook Air, iPads, and other devices. The Apple Diwali Sale 2023 is already live in Apple BKC, Mumbai, and Apple Saket, Delhi retail stores.

According to the latest reports, during the Apple Diwali Sale 2023, customers can get discount cashback offer up to Rs 10,000 on various Apple products. The buyers can also enjoy huge discounts on iPhone models, MacBook Air, and iPads. Interested buyers who want to get their hands on Apple devices should go through the discounts and offers during Diwali.

For the convenience of the customers, we have listed some products that will be on during the Apple Diwali Sale 2023. They can either visit the website of the company or go to the retails stores for more details:

Apple Diwali Sale 2023: iPhone Discounts

iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max are available with up to Rs 6,000 cashback discount for buyers.

The iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus have Rs 5,000 cashback offer.

Apple is offering Rs 4000 off on the iPhone 14 and the iPhone 14 Plus.

The company will provide a Rs 3000 discount on the iPhone 13 and the iPhone SE will be available with up to Rs 2000 discount during sale.

The original starting price of the iPhone 15 is Rs 79,900 and the Plus model is Rs 89,900.

The price of the iPhone 15 Pro model is Rs 1,34,900

The iPhone 15 Pro Max is priced at Rs 1,59,900.

The MacBook Air M2 will be available during the Apple Diwali Sale 2023 with up to Rs 10,000 cashback.

The offer is applicable for the 13-inch and 15-inch models.

The MacBook Air M1 will be available with Rs 8,000 cashback during the sale and the model was originally priced at Rs 99,900.

Apart from the iPhone models and MacBook, one can also get discounts on the iPad.

Rs 5,000 discount on the 11-inch/12.9-inch iPad Pro models and iPad Air devices.

The iPad mini will be available on sale with a Rs 3,000 discount offer.

