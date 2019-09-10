New Delhi: Tech enthusiasts all over the world are waiting with bated breath for Apple’s Keynote Event 2019. Expected to be launched at the event are three new iPhones namely iPhone Pro, iPhone Pro Max and iPhone 11.

The event will take place at the Steve Jobs Theatre in Apple’s headquarters in Cupertino, California.

Here’s how to watch the event

The Apple September Keynote will begin at 10: 30 PM IST.

For the first time, Apple will live-stream the event on YouTube (Watch it here).

Mobile users can stream the event live using the Safari browser on the iPhone. On Windows, users can watch the event live on Mac Computers or Edge browsers. Apple TV users can watch the event live on Apple Events channel. The company is also likely to live stream the event on Twitter, just like it did last year.

What to watch out for

Several changes are expected in the iPhone 2019 series expected. One of the changes being rumoured is a new ‘R1’ sensor co-processor. The co-processor, also knows as Rose, will help Apple A13 SoC in the upcoming series.

This co-processor may replace the M-series motion co-processor. Additionally, it may come equipped with Bluetooth v5.0.