Apple Unleased Event 2021: American technology giant Apple is all set to host its October 2021 event tonight. According to the company, the event will start at 10.30 PM (IST). The main focus will be on the new MacBook Pros which will come with a new display, design, and processor.

Apple's 'Unleashed' event will be streamed live on the company's official website and its YouTube channel. Like many other Apple events, this will also be streamed from the company's Cupertino headquarters. Users can stream it directly from the website as well on their MacBooks, iPhones, iPads, as well. Apple is expected to reveal new MacBook Pros in 14 and 16-inch variants which will be powered by the company's own 'M' series processors.

7.55 PM: According to Bloomberg, Apple is also expected to bring a major design change to the new laptop, which will sport a miniLED display. The display resolution could be 3024 x 1964 and 3456 x 2234 for the 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pros.

7.50 PM: Apple’s new MacBook Pros are expected to sport two new sizes: 14-inch and 16-inch. The Touch Bar will likely be gone from the new MacBook Pros The new models will come in 14-inch and 16-inch screen sizes.

7.45 PM: Apple is streaming the event live on its official YouTube channel. Apple users can also watch the event straight from the official website on their iPhone, iPad or Macs using the Safari browser or on the Apple TV app as well.

7.40 PM: Apple will also reveal a release date for the next version of its macOS, which is called Monterey. It comes with FaceTime updates, which Apple has also added to iOS 15.

7.38 PM: The Apple Store has gone down ahead of Apple’s Ünleashed’ event suggesting that the new hardware is on the way.

7.35 PM: The MacBook Pro will upgrade compared to the one that launched in 2020. For one, it will have a new design, a new miniLED display, the TouchBar will be gone and Apple is expected to add a more powerful M1X processor with 16 or 32 GPU core options.

7.31 PM: The new MacBook Pros could see the return of MagSafe charging technology to the laptops. Apple used to have this for its earlier laptops, but it was removed from 2016 onwards with the new MacBook and MacBook Pros.

