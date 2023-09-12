By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
Apple Event 2023: Apple Luanches iPhone 15; Check Specifications, Price And All Other Here
Apple Event 2023: Apple Luanches iPhone 15; Check Specifications, Price And All Other Here.
New Delhi: Apple today unveiled the iPhone 15, the latest generation of its popular smartphone. The iPhone 15 features a stunning new design with a 6.1-inch display for the standard model and a 6.7-inch display for the Plus model. Both models have a 2000 nits peak brightness, stunning colors, and a Dynamic Island display that can dynamically adjust the refresh rate depending on the content being displayed.
Trending Now
The iPhone 15 also features a new textured matte finish that is more durable and fingerprint-resistant than previous models. The back of the phone is made from Ceramic Shield, which is the toughest glass ever in a smartphone. The iPhone 15 also has slimmer bezels than previous models, giving it a more modern look.
You may like to read
For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest News News on India.com.