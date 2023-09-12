Home

Apple Event 2023: Apple Watch Series 9 And Apple Watch Ultra 2 Unveiled

The Apple Watch Series 9 promises all-day battery life and better dictation compared to Series 8. Siri gains access to health data and adds on-device processing on the Apple Watch Series 9.

Apple Watch Series 9 And Apple Watch Ultra 2 Unveiled. (Image: X/@theapplehub)

Wonderlust: Apple unveils the Apple Watch Series 9, featuring the S9 chip with a four-core neural engine, Apple’s first carbon-neutral product, 30% faster CPU, Double Tap gesture, and on-device Siri requests. The Apple Watch Series 9 adds “double tap” feature lets you answer calls and take photos with a gesture between your thumb and pointer finger. Siri requests are now on devices for Apple Watch Series 9 thanks to a neural engine in the S9 chip.

Apple Watch Ultra 2 Announced. Apple Watch Ultra 2 comes with a Modular Ultra screen that makes screen look a lot bigger.

Apple Vision Pro is confirmed to be on track to ship “early next year” by Tim Cook at the Apple event.

