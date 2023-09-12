Home

Apple Event 2023 Live Updates: iPhone 15 Series, Airpods, Watch 9, Watch 9 Ultra Launches Expected | 2 Hours To The Event

Apple is set to unveil the iPhone 15 series at its 'Wonderlust' event tomorrow. The event will begin at 10:30 pm (Indian time) on 12 September at the company's headquarters in Cupertino.

Apple Event 2023 Live: American technology giant Apple is all set for the launch of its new iPhone 15 series at its Wonderlust event today. The event is also expected to witness other major launches, including Apple Air Pods and new-generation watches. According to the company, the event will be broadcasted live from the company’s headquarters in Cupertino at 10:30 pm (Indian time),

The event will also witness the official release dates for iOS 17, iPadOS 17, watchOS 10 and tvOS 17, which were unveiled at the company’s WWDC 23 event in June this year. This year’s iPhone 15 line-up will include the iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max.

We here at India.com will cover the event live. For all the Live Updates stay tuned to our page

