Top Recommended Stories

  • Home
  • Technology
  • Apple Event 2023 Live Updates: iPhone 15 Series, Airpods, Watch 9, Watch 9 Ultra Launches Expected | 2 Hours To The Event
live

Apple Event 2023 Live Updates: iPhone 15 Series, Airpods, Watch 9, Watch 9 Ultra Launches Expected | 2 Hours To The Event

Apple is set to unveil the iPhone 15 series at its 'Wonderlust' event tomorrow. The event will begin at 10:30 pm (Indian time) on 12 September at the company's headquarters in Cupertino.

Updated: September 12, 2023 8:37 PM IST

By Victor Dasgupta | Edited by Victor Dasgupta

Apple Event 2023 Live Updates: iPhone 15 Series, Airpods, Watch 9, Watch 9 Ultra Launches Expected | 2 Hours To The Event

Apple Event 2023 Live: American technology giant Apple is all set for the launch of its new iPhone 15 series at its Wonderlust event today. The event is also expected to witness other major launches, including Apple Air Pods and new-generation watches. According to the company, the event will be broadcasted live from the company’s headquarters in Cupertino at 10:30 pm (Indian time),

Trending Now

The event will also witness the official release dates for iOS 17, iPadOS 17, watchOS 10 and tvOS 17, which were unveiled at the company’s WWDC 23 event in June this year. This year’s iPhone 15 line-up will include the iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max.

We here at India.com will cover the event live. For all the Live Updates stay tuned to our page

Also Read:

Live Updates

  • Sep 12, 2023 8:37 PM IST

    Apple Event 2023 Live Updates: The event will see Apple announce the official release dates for iOS 17, iPadOS 17, watchOS 10 and tvOS 17, which were unveiled at the company’s WWDC 23 event in June this year.

  • Sep 12, 2023 8:17 PM IST

    Apple confirmed last year that it would make the change to USB-C to comply with the European Union’s incoming regulations.

  • Sep 12, 2023 7:51 PM IST

    According to The Verge, an American technology news website, one of the biggest changes coming to this year’s iPhone lineup is the addition of USB-C. For the first time, the iPhone 15 is expected to come with the widely used port instead of Apple’s proprietary Lightning connector.

  • Sep 12, 2023 7:41 PM IST

    Apple Event 2023 Live Updates: Apple will be livestreaming the event on their official YouTube handle and the grand event is scheduled to begin at 1 PM ET i.e. around 10:30 PM IST.

  • Sep 12, 2023 7:37 PM IST

    Apple Event 2023 Live Updates: In a recent report by MacRumors, it was noted that Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has suggested that we should not expect any new iPad models to be unveiled before the year’s end

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Technology News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

Topics

More Stories

By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.

?>