Apple Event 2023: Made In India iPhone 15 Likely To Go On Sale On Launch Day

iPhone 15 is slated to launch tonight at the awaited Apple Wonderlust Event 2023 in Cupertino. According to latest reports, the Made in India iPhone 15 will also be introduced today and it may go on sale from the launch day itself

Representative Image (Photo Courtesy_Apple)

New Delhi: One of the biggest and most popular smartphone brands in the world, Apple will hosting its biggest event of the year in a few hours from now, in which the much-anticipated iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro Max or iPhone 15 Ultra and the iPhone 15 Plus will be launched. Along with the iPhone lineup, a few other products including the Apple Watch Series 9, Apple Watch Ultra 2, AirPods Pro with USB-C Port and iOS 17 Software Update. According to the latest reports, for the first time, a Made in India iPhone 15 will be launched by the company and this Indian iPhone is expected to go on sale from Day 1 itself.

Made in India iPhone 15 To Go On Sale From Day 1?

As mentioned earlier, for the first time ever, Apple will be launching a Made in India iPhone 15 at its Apple Wonderlust Event 2023 at 10:30 PM IST on September 12. According to a report by Bloomberg, the Made in India iPhone 15 Models may go on sale on the launch day itself. Nothing has been said about this officially, fans will have to wait for the announcement that will be made tonight.

iPhone 15: Expected Features

The basic iPhone 15 models also may be redesigned to include a shape-shifting cutout on the display screen that Apple calls its “Dynamic Island” for app notifications — a look that was introduced with last year’s Pro and Pro Max devices. If the rumour mill pans out, this year’s iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max may feature a periscope-style telephoto lens that will improve the quality of photos taken from far distances. The telephoto lens could boast a 6x optical zoom, which would still lag the 10x optical zoom on Samsung’s premium Galaxy S22 Ultra, but would be a significant upgrade from the 3x optical zoom on the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max.

One of the biggest anticipated changes that Apple is expected to announce is a new way to charge the iPhone 15 models and future generations. The company is expected to switch to the USB-C cable standard that is already widely used on many devices, including its Mac computers and many of its iPads.

iPhone 15: Expected Price

The improved camera is one of the reasons Apple is also expected to raise the prices of the Pro and Pro Max. The iPhone 14 Pro starts at USD 1,000 while the Pro Max starts at USD 1,100. Analysts think the iPhone 15 versions of those models may cost an additional USD 100 to 200, testing how much consumers are willing to pay for the devices at a time when post-pandemic inflation has been squeezing more household budgets.

Apple Wonderlust Event 2023: iOS 17 Launch

The arrival of the new iPhones also sets the stage for the next version of the software that powers the device. That operating system, iOS 17, will be available as a free download to previous generations later this month and will include new features such as the ability to read a transcription of a message being left on an unanswered call in real time with an option of deciding to talk to the person on the line before the voicemail is finished.

(Inputs from AP)

