Apple Event 2023: What To Expect From Apple’s iPhone 15 Series

The iPhone 15 is expected to be the most significant update to the device in three years. It will include camera system upgrades across the range, with the Pro models getting an improved 3-nanometer processor

New Delhi: Apple, the tech giant, is set to launch the highly anticipated iPhone 15 series today at its “Wanderlust” event. The company will live stream the event on its official YouTube channel. The event is scheduled to start at 1 PM ET (10:30 PM IST).

An American technology news website, one of the biggest changes coming to this year’s iPhone lineup is the addition of USB-C. For the first time, the iPhone 15 is expected to come with the widely used port instead of Apple’s proprietary Lightning connector. This doesn’t come as a surprise, as Apple confirmed last year that it would make the change to USB-C to comply with the European Union’s incoming regulations, a news report in the Verge said.

iPhone 15 Lineup Will Get USB-C Port?

Although reports indicate that all phones in the iPhone 15 lineup will get the USB-C port, Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo says only the Pro and Pro Max will benefit from higher data transfer rates.

Both premium models will come with “at least” USB 3.2 or Thunderbolt 3, while the base iPhone 15 and 15 Plus will support USB 2.0, according to Kuo, reported Variety.

Apple may perhaps release a special Green hue variant of the iPhone 15 as well. While it is predicted that the iPhone 15 variants will go on sale on September 22, Apple will only formally confirm the exact release date during the event scheduled for September 12. Reportedly, the iPhone 15 could launch at around $799, which is roughly similar to Rs 66,000, while the iPhone 15 Pro Max could launch at $1,299, which roughly translates to Rs 1,06,500.

Apple All set To Sell ‘Make in India’ iPhone 15

Apple is all set to sell ‘Make in India’ iPhone 15 on the first day of its global sales, within the country as well as export to a few other markets sooner than ever before, reliable sources said on Tuesday. People close to the matter told IANS that India-made iPhone 15 will be available on the first day of its global sale. The new iPhone 15 series was likely to go on sale in the days or weeks following the launch on Tuesday (US time).

A small set of ‘Make in India’ iPhone 15 units is set to be exported to other countries within a short span of time from its global launch, a report in the news agency IANS said.

Apple Maker Foxconn Geared Up

In August, Apple maker Foxconn geared up the local production of the next-generation iPhone 15 at its Sriperumbudur facility near Tamil Nadu faster than ever, as the company doubled down on the ‘Make in India’ initiative.

Apple aims to deliver locally-assembled iPhone 15 as soon as it is launched globally in the middle of next month, in order to narrow the launch-to-availability gap and increase its exports from India to other nations. Last year, Apple started assembling the iPhone 14 at the Foxconn facility in India in September, a first in years when a new iPhone was assembled within weeks of its global launch in the country, the report said.

The iPhone 15 is expected to be the most significant update to the device in three years. It will include camera system upgrades across the range, with the Pro models getting an improved 3-nanometer processor.

(With inputs from agencies)

