Apple’s ‘Peek Performance’ March 8 Event: Tech giant Apple’s first event of the year will be held on March 8 (Tuesday) and the special event titled “Peek Performance” will focus on the introduction of a third-generation iPhone SE, a refreshed iPad Air, and new Silicon-powered Macs. The pre-recorded event will begin on March 8 at 10:00 am PT (19:00 pm CET, 23:30 pm India) and will be streamed on Apple’s website, Apple’s TV app, and Apple’s YouTube channel. Also Read - Apple May Release iPhone SE, Mac Mini On March 8

The main focus of the event will probably be on the iPhone SE, with a third-generation device expected to pack 5G connectivity for the first time. The upcoming iPhone will come in 64GB, 128GB, and 256GB storage options and three colours – white, black, and red. Some rumours point to it consisting of a specifications bump while having the same design as the second-generation model, complete with a 4.7-inch display and Touch ID. Also Read - Man With Gun Takes Hostage at Apple Store in Amsterdam, Gunshots Heard

Get the inside story. Watch a special #AppleEvent today at 11:30 PM IST on YouTube Live. — Apple (@Apple) March 4, 2022

Also Read - Apple's iPhone 6 Plus Now A 'Vintage Product' After Not Being Offered For Sale For 5 Years

The iPad Air 5 is also said to be a potential candidate for the event, with speculation putting it as having similar feature upgrades as the iPad mini 6, including an upgrade to the A15 Bionic. It is also likely to get a new spec bump update at the event, with upgrades to both 5G and an A15 Bionic processor, similar to last year’s iPad Mini. Another rumor suggests an Apple Silicon “M2” upgrade alongside a redesigned MacBook Air might be coming.

The tech giant has a large raft of rumoured products set to launch throughout 2022. Reports suggest, Apple could end the event with a few wildcard announcements. We might see an affordable 27-inch monitor that’s not mini-LED.

While some are expected to arrive later in the year, such as the usual fall “iPhone 14” refresh, there’s a collection of products that could appear at this earlier event. New Macs, including a Mac Mini with an M1 Pro / M1 Max processor update, could also get a showing, and new iMac and Mac Pro hardware are said to be in the works — but those will likely show up later in the year.

Watch the special Apple Event today at 11:30 PM IST on YouTube Live Link Below: